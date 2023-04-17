Kathy Moss: Pioneer Village hosts kindergarteners from West Side Elementary

Pioneer Village’s Arthur Churchhill, dressed in trapper attire, shares the story of the life of a trapper and how the trapper’s cabin was used with a group of Westside Elementary School kindergarteners.

 Contributed photo

Time travel is easier than you think. Just ask the Westside Elementary School kindergarteners who visited Pioneer Village recently. On a beautiful spring day, these Westside students, their teachers and several parents stepped through the gates at 1200 Veterans Boulevard and began their journey into 1800s White County, just like that.

One of the highlights of the young time travelers’ trip to the village was the 1830s era Trapper’s Cabin. The cabin design is based on a description of such a cabin found in the records of Friedrich Gerstacker, a German traveler and novelist who trekked his way across the American West between 1837 and 1842. While in White County, he stayed overnight with a trapper deep in the woods near the Little Red River. Gerstacker recorded the dimensions and contents of the trapper’s cabin in his book, “Wild Sports in the Far West.”

Kathy Moss is the treasurer for the White County Historical Society. The group meets on the fourth Monday of each month.

