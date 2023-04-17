Kathy Moss: Pioneer Village hosts kindergarteners from West Side Elementary

Time travel is easier than you think. Just ask the Westside Elementary School kindergarteners who visited Pioneer Village recently. On a beautiful spring day, these Westside students, their teachers and several parents stepped through the gates at 1200 Veterans Boulevard and began their journey into 1800s White County, just like that.
One of the highlights of the young time travelers’ trip to the village was the 1830s era Trapper’s Cabin. The cabin design is based on a description of such a cabin found in the records of Friedrich Gerstacker, a German traveler and novelist who trekked his way across the American West between 1837 and 1842. While in White County, he stayed overnight with a trapper deep in the woods near the Little Red River. Gerstacker recorded the dimensions and contents of the trapper’s cabin in his book, “Wild Sports in the Far West.”
But the cabin also has another local connection. The Randall House, thought to be the oldest house in Searcy, was donated to Pioneer Village in 2003 when a neighboring business needed room to expand. It was originally located on the corner of Moore and Randall streets. When the Friends of Pioneer Village began removing the stucco that covered the outside, they discovered that the house was actually two small log cabins that had been joined together.
The logs salvaged from the Randall House were used to construct the trappers cabin. It is estimated that they likely date back as far as circa 1850. Of course we know that those trees grew nearby and were cut and hewn by local pioneers. You can run your hand along a log, touch and see the axe marks made 170 years ago.
So if you are interested in traveling back in time, pay a visit to Pioneer Village. Spring Open House will be May 6-7 with costumed re-enactors who will take you on a trip to the past. Admission is free while donations are appreciated.
For more information or to schedule your group’s own field trip to Pioneer Village, call the White County Historical Society at (501) 278-5010. We would love for you to join us as we discover and explore the history of our county at a future meeting.
Kathy Moss is the treasurer for the White County Historical Society. The group meets on the fourth Monday of each month.
