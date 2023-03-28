The April exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery will continue to feature a selection of paintings by Mike Elsass, along with new work by Dennis McCann and additional pieces by Susan Baker Chambers, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, John Lasater, Michael Francis Reagan, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Steven Wise and others.

The gallery will host a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 7, as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display April 7-30.

