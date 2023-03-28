The April exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery will continue to feature a selection of paintings by Mike Elsass, along with new work by Dennis McCann and additional pieces by Susan Baker Chambers, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, John Lasater, Michael Francis Reagan, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Steven Wise and others.
The gallery will host a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 7, as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display April 7-30.
Mike Elsass’ abstract paintings on steel are created with inspiration from the natural world and are rendered on sheets of steel utilizing up to 40 coats of paint and glazing.
New pastel work by Dennis McCann that emphasizes the artist’s interest in using dramatic light and shadows within intricate compositions, will be included in the April show. McCann earned B.A., B.S.E. and M.A. degrees from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
A selection of Susan Baker Chambers’ vibrant paintings inspired by her backyard garden will serve to welcome spring as part of the April exhibit. Chambers earned a B.A. in art from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., in 1974 and a M.F.A. in painting from the University of Georgia at Athens, Ga., in 1979. Her professional experience in the arts includes residencies for the Arkansas Arts Council and adjunct positions at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College.
Owned by artist Dolores Justus, Justus Fine Art Gallery offers a range of original art including sculpture, paintings, ceramics, photography, and more by recognized artists. Opening receptions are held in conjunction with the Hot Springs Gallery Walk held from 5-9 p.m. the first Friday of every month in downtown Hot Springs. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment.
Justus Fine Art Gallery is located at 827 A Central Ave. in Hot Springs, Arkansas. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.
