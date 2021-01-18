Aluminum is recyclable
If you drink carbonated beverages, which is better: plastic bottles or aluminum cans? The answer is simple: aluminum. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, aluminum cans are one of the most commonly recyclable materials today. A typical soda can goes from the supermarket to the recycling bin to the recycling facility and is back on the shelf as a new soda can in less than 60 days. This recycling process can be done indefinitely because aluminum is durable, unlike plastic, which can be recycled a few times before being discarded into a landfill.
Keep fresh cut protein fresh
Fresh cuts of protein like fish, chicken and beef can be frozen and used many months later if properly packaged in the freezer. The trick is to leave virtually no “air space” between the protein and the packaging material, which helps prevent freezer burn. Wrap fresh protein tightly with freezer paper and then cover in aluminum foil, pressing tightly against the protein and creating a tight seal. When ready to use, thaw for 24 hours in the refrigerator.
