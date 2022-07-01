Judsonia First Baptist Church will continue its 150th anniversary celebration on the weekend of July 9-10. The church was established in 1872 when 14 charter members began meeting on the campus of Judson University, an institution of higher learning in Judsonia at that time.
Judson University was named after Adoniram Judson. On Feb. 5, 1812, he married Ann Hasseltine. He and Ann were among the first foreign missionaries in American history. They arrived in Burma, now the nation of Myanmar, in 1813. Judson spent almost 40 years there leading hundreds of Burmese and people from the Karen tribe to faith in Jesus Christ.
As part of the afternoon program July 9, 30 members of the Karen tribe now living in Clarksville, will provide music in their native dress and language, as well as in English. Guest speaker for that afternoon will be Dr. Jerry Cain, chancellor of Judson University, based in Elgin, Ill. Cain will also speak on Sunday afternoon, July 10. Among his topics will be the history of Judson universities, the history of Judsonia and the missionary journey of Adoniram Judson.
On July 10, Sunday school services will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. Worship services will begin at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Guest speakers will be Keith Tomlinson, former FBC pastor from 1990-97; Carmen Ransom Pate, former FBC church member; and Carey Trickey, current FBC pastor.
Tomlinson is currently serving as pastor at The River in Judsonia. Pate is a national speaker, author and teacher of biblical studies. Trickey began his pastorate at FBC in 2010.
The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Judsonia First Baptist at (501) 729-3336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.