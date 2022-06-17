As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, First Baptist Church of Judsonia, Arkansas, will observe Cornerstone Sunday at 10 a.m. June 26.
Former pastor Ray Meador and former music director Noel McDonnough will be leading the worship service. Meador and McDonnough served the church together from 1981-85. Meador continued as pastor through 1989.
Following the worship service, the cornerstone will be opened outside the front of the church with FBC Pastor Carey Trickey and Chuck Williams, anniversary committee chairman, presiding over the event.
Sunday school services will be from 9-9:45 a.m..
The church was established July 4, 1872. At that time, there was an institution of higher learning in Judsonia called Judson University. The church requested and was granted permission to meet on the university campus and met there until the university closed its doors in 1883. Construction of a new building began in 1884.
The 14 charter members were William Bonham, L.A. Bonham, R.C. Browning, Elizabeth Browning, Alfred Chute, Thomas Drake, Dr. Martin Fory, A.T. James, Louisa James, Christian Miller, Maggie Miller, Phillip Phillips, Sarah Phillips and Amy Watson. Fory, who was the founder of Judson University, was the church’s first preacher.
Over the span of 150 years, 51 preachers have served as pastors of the church. Despite many obstacles along the way, specifically the destructive tornado of 1952, the church has continued to endure.
The public is invited to attend this historical event. The official anniversary celebration will be held on the weekend of July 9-10 with special events planned.
For more information, call the church office at (501) 729-3336.
