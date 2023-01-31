Joseph Reagan is the director of Military and Veterans Outreach for Wreaths Across America. He served eight years on active duty as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. He is the recipient of multiple awards and decorations including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Ranger Tab. He is a graduate of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the country.