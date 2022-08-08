‘Prey” is a prequel to the 1987 film “Predator” directed by Dan Trachtenberg (director of “10 Cloverfield Lane”) and written by Patrick Aison. Taking place in the year 1719 on the Great Plains, Naru (Amber Midthunder, “Rosewell”), a fierce and highly skilled Comanche warrior, sets out to protect her people when an unknown danger threatens them, but the prey she’s stalking turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.
The first Predator film was a huge hit and has become a classic over the years with the main Predator creature being an equally as iconic figure in pop culture. The success of that original film led to the development of three sequels and two spinoff/crossover films with the “Alien” franchise, each not being met with the most enthusiastic of praise, at least compared to the original. Because of this, one would be understandably cautious about this new prequel Predator film that’s seemingly being dumped on Hulu. Prequels aren’t always the most well made or received and being released on streaming instead of theaters could be cause for concern.
However, I’m happy to report that “Prey” more than holds its own against the original “Predator.” It’s a Predator film that rivals the original and in some aspects may even surpasses it. In a perfect world, it would play great on the big screen in a theater surrounded by other fans, but if Hulu will get more people to watch this thrill ride of a prequel, then so be it because it demands to be seen.
Trachtenberg has crafted a simple but effective Predator installment that breathes new life into an arguably dying franchise. It’s fresh, creative, smart and understands what makes the Predator alien as iconic as he is. The fight scenes between the characters and the Predator are well-crafted with the intensity to keep the audiences’ eyes glued to the screen at all times. There are plenty of brutal, gory and, most importantly, creative kills in this film that help solidify it as a more than worthy prequel to the original.
Aison’s screenplay is so well-written, undoubtedly the most well-written script in the entire Predator universe. He does such a great job setting things up for an eventual payoff later on in the film and he does this in such a subtle way where I didn’t even realize the dominos were being placed until he inevitably started tipping them over. It’s a really intelligent screenplay and for it being his first screenplay for a feature film (he did a few scripts for some TV episodes in the past), it’s really impressive, and I can’t wait to see what he writes next. He’s a talent.
One of the main reasons why this film is so successful in revitalizing the Predator franchise is how character driven the story is. The film takes place in the North American Great Pains during the French invasion with a focus on a Native American tribe, more specifically the Comanche people. It follows the main character of Naru as she wants to break away from the gender norms of her tribe and become a hunter like her older brother and his friends. This film brilliantly explores the dynamics of this tribe with a focus on this specific family as well as briefly highlighting the impending French colonizers coming to the area.
Naru is an expertly written character who is extremely easy to root for. She’s smart, savvy and likable, rarely making the idiotic decisions a lot of characters make in movies like these. Midthunder’s incredible performance also helps bring this character to life, making her one of the best characters in the entire Predator franchise (well, human characters that is; nothing will top the Predator himself).
Although almost everything else about the film is perfect, I don’t think this film works without Midthunder’s performance. She carries this entire thing on her back. She is a star and I really hope we get more work from her out of this in the future.
The film also looks and sounds amazing. Cinematographer Jeff Cutter (“10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Orphan”) beautifully, and hauntingly, captures the North American Great Plains. The use of fog really amps up the tension and suspense when you don’t know quite where the Predator is in any given shot. The score composed by Sarah Schachner, who previously did the scores for video games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Assassin’s Creed Origins, is equally as great and captures the atmosphere of the film as well.
“Prey” is a must-see film not only for Predator fans, but also for people who have never seen a Predator movie in their lives. It’s easy to get into and understand for Predator and non-Predator fans alike. If you’re in the mood for some great action and suspense, then turn on Hulu this weekend and give it a watch.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.