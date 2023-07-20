‘Theater Camp” is a mockumentary comedy written and directed by first-time feature-length directors Molly Gordon (“Booksmart”) and Nick Lieberman and co-written by Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and Noah Galvin (“The Real O’Neals”) based on the short film of the same name. After the indomitable and beloved founder of a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with her clueless son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.

Mockumentaries are a genre of films that are a scripted and fictional story presented in a documentary format and have been around for over 50 years. They can be a difficult genre to pull off because filmmakers have to both sell the documentary-style approach to filmmaking while also delivering on the comedy element of it all. Films like “Borat” or “What We Do in the Shadows” really have nailed this genre, combining the realistic format with absurdist concepts.

