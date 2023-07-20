‘Theater Camp” is a mockumentary comedy written and directed by first-time feature-length directors Molly Gordon (“Booksmart”) and Nick Lieberman and co-written by Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and Noah Galvin (“The Real O’Neals”) based on the short film of the same name. After the indomitable and beloved founder of a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with her clueless son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.
Mockumentaries are a genre of films that are a scripted and fictional story presented in a documentary format and have been around for over 50 years. They can be a difficult genre to pull off because filmmakers have to both sell the documentary-style approach to filmmaking while also delivering on the comedy element of it all. Films like “Borat” or “What We Do in the Shadows” really have nailed this genre, combining the realistic format with absurdist concepts.
“Theater Camp” is the newest film to approach this narrative format, this time setting the story at a summer camp for theater nerds that features a group of colorful and eccentric camp counselors trying to get a bunch of kids ready to put on a musical by the end of the summer. It pulls off the mockumentary format really well, delivering a hilarious, mostly improvised story that celebrates the theater arts. Coming in at only about 90 minutes, it doesn’t overstay its welcome and is a quick and easy watch.
While the film was clearly made for fans of the theater, I do feel it’s the type of movie that everyone, even those who have never seen a play or musical in their entire lives. It’s funny and full of quirky characters both big and small. It’s almost like a workplace comedy akin to popular sitcoms, and other mockumentaries, like “The Office,” “Abbott Elementary” or even “Community” with a ton of “Glee” influence in there as well. It’s a pure and utter delight.
The cast is what really sells this movie, however, and it definitely wouldn’t work as well as it does without them. Galvin, Patti Harrison (“Simple Favor”) and Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) are the standouts for me among the adults in the film and each delivered the biggest laughs for me despite their smaller roles. I’m also a huge fan of Gordon, who is also great in this as one of the main characters. This is also her directorial debut and she does a great job balancing her acting, directing and writing duties with this movie. I will say that Platt’s role in this didn’t really work for me as much as I wish it would have.
With this film being set at a summer camp, there are a lot of young kids in the cast as well. Child actors can be hit or miss sometimes, but nearly every single child actor in this film is incredible and absolutely hilarious.
Alan Kim, in particular, is a standout as a young kid who, instead of being an actor in a play or musical, really wants to become an agent for theater performers. He’s absolutely hilarious as he tries to act much older than he is. This is only his second film ever after debuting in the 2020 Best Picture-nominated film “Minari,” set in rural Arkansas. That was a deep drama so it’s a big difference seeing him move over to comedy, but he proves that he can do comedy just as well as he can do drama.
Obviously, another feature of a movie set at a summer camp for theater kids is that it’s going to have a ton of music. Unfortunately, a lot of the songs aren’t particularly that good and almost none of them are very memorable. There is one song, however, called “Camp Isn’t Home” that is both great and memorable, but that really is the only standout among the bunch. For a movie set at a theater camp, I really wish that the songs would’ve been better.
There are also a couple over-the-top and absurdist moments that didn’t work for me. One example is how Gordon’s character has like these psychic abilities. Gordon sells it well enough with her great acting abilities, but for a movie that largely sells itself as existing in the real world, that particular story point feels extremely out of place. This film has a lot of improv and maybe there should’ve been a bit more strict with a script.
Overall, “Theater Camp” does work in the end. If you’re looking for a short and sweet film to laugh along with this summer, and especially if you’re a theater fan, then this would definitely be a movie I’d recommend checking out. “Theater Camp” comes to select theaters nationwide July 28.
