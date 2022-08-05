An ambitious young woman, desperate for followers and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary in “Not Okay” that offers her all the attention she’s wanted, but at what cost?
“Not Okay” is written and directed by Quinn Shephard and stars Zoey Deutch (“Zombieland: Double Tap”) as Danni Sanders.
With the rise of social media of the past decade also comes the rise of influencer celebrities. Everyone wants to be famous nowadays, and one of the easiest ways now is to become famous on social media, but how one gets that fame is the question and not everyone achieves it in the most moral of ways.
Just like our lead character, Danni, in this film who gets to the fame by becoming the face and voice of terrorist attack survivors despite lying about actually being anywhere near one. Did she purposefully get herself into this situation? No, not necessarily, but it’s the fact that she kept going with it and how far she actually went with it that became the problem not only for her, but for others as well.
This film actually really surprised me. Its peak cringe comedy and trust me when I say this, it really gets hard to watch with just how cringy it can get, like curling in a ball and groaning in disbelief at what you’re seeing on the screen level of cringe. I didn’t have much anticipation for this film and didn’t watch a single trailer for it so I had no clue what was going to happen and it was quite the journey of discovery, to say the least.
I do really appreciate how hard this film is on its main character. It does show that Danni messed up by taking advantage of this tragic situation in order to get popular and it doesn’t really give the character much mercy from it. It does what the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” thinks it did and should’ve done when it comes to mental health and people taking advantage of tragedies to further their placement in a hierarchy.
Is “Not Okay” perfect in this aspect? No, not at all. In fact, I still feel like the film gives the character too much of a break in the end, but every single time I thought it was going to go in a direction I was dreading, it thankfully does the right thing in terms of how it would play out in reality. I think the film should’ve been harder on Danni in the end, but it did a better job with repercussions than most films have and would have done.
Deutch is fantastic in the lead role. She was the best part of the 2019 “Zombieland” sequel and she is just as great here, proving that Hollywood should really be giving her more work, especially in comedy. She is just the right amount of unhinged for this character and plays every moment perfectly.
However, unlike “Zombieland: Double Tap,” she is not the best part of this film. That title goes to Mia Isaac, who plays a school shooting survivor and activist whom Danni befriends. She is fantastic and despite only acting since 2019 (and not even acting in any feature film until this year), she comes off as a flawless, seasoned actress. She is the emotional core of this film that helps ground it despite everything else being completely out there. Isaac is absolutely powerful in this.
Dylan O’Brien (“Teen Wolf” and “The Maze Runner”) is also in this as another influencer who Danni works with and he’s good, but man, he’s really trying to come for Pete Davidson’s brand with this performance.
Overall, “Not Okay” isn’t perfect, but it’s a great comedy that shows the dangers of influencer culture and walks that line pretty well. If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, turn on Hulu and give this a watch.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
