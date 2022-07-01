‘Elvis,” written and directed by Baz Luhrmann (director of “The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge!”) and co-written by Craig Pearce (“The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge!”), Sam Bromell and Jeremy Doner, is based on the life and career of Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler, “Zoey 101”) seen through the complicated relationship with his controversial manager, Col. Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).
I’m not really an Elvis Presley fan. I didn’t grow up with him and, other than his death, I didn’t know much about his story before watching this movie. That’s a lot as to why I didn’t have much anticipation for this film because I didn’t have any type of connection to the person, the icon, the legend that is Elvis Aaron Presley like a lot of people do, especially those who will watch and want to watch this movie.
After seeing the film, I do think overall that “Elvis” is a bit of a mixed bag, but I do lean more on the positive side of things thanks to two factors that vastly outshine any negativity critiques I have for this movie: Butler’s performance and Luhrmann’s signature direction.
Butler isn’t a big household name as an actor. I know him more from his small roles in the 2000s on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, so needless to say, I didn’t know how he would be in this film. Him not being a big-name actor really helps him here because he’s easily able to just embody Elvis Presley.
Elvis has not left the building because Austin Butler becomes him, bringing him back to life. It’s beyond just your typical Vegas impersonator, he’s got everything down perfectly from his cadence, to his body movements and dancing, to even his singing (yes, Butler does his own singing in this film). It’s an extremely impressive breakout performance.
This is Luhrmann’s first film since the 2013 “The Great Gatsby” adaptation and man, does he make one heck of a comeback after almost a decade’s absence. Luhrmann has this signature style and he uses all of it through this film. It’s one of the most stylistic biopics and just films in general I’ve ever seen.
It’s big, it’s grand, it’s colorful, it’s energetic just like the king of rock-and-roll himself. So much of this movie is elevated thanks to his directing style and I honestly believe that if Luhrmann wasn’t the man hired to direct this, this would be a straight negative review with the only real praise being Butler’s performance.
Something I also appreciated about this film is the way it fully gives credit to the Black community, more specifically Black blues singers, for Elvis’ inspiration as a performer. From his singing style, to his dance moves to the songs he chooses, the film fully embraces where Elvis came from thanks to flashbacks to the singers he listened to as a child. It’s could’ve easily avoided all of this and acted like Elvis himself was the originator, but it doesn’t, which is refreshing. However, I do feel like the film gives Elvis too much credit as a “civil rights hero.”
Now let’s get to what I didn’t like about the film. For starters, despite Luhrmann’s attempt and, to his credit, success to elevate the script, this story still falls into every single trap of a typical biopic. The film does find a unique angle of basically telling the story through Col. Tom Parker’s eyes, but that still doesn’t change that almost every single beat of traditional musical biopic is hit throughout the film: the rough childhood, the rag-to-riches rise to fame, the love interest, the addiction to drugs and fallout of the marriage, all leading up to showcasing the singer’s final performance. It’s all there, and I wish they could’ve found a way to shake the format up a bit like other biopics like “Get On Up” and “Rocketman.”
Possibly the thing that holds the film down the most is the biggest name of all attached to the project: Tom Hanks. I love Tom Hanks and I think he’s an incredible actor, but I honestly believe he was miscast in the role of Parker.
First off, I’m not sure what Tom Hanks is going for with the hammy, almost Eastern European accent with the character. Interviews with the real Tom Parker can easily be found online and he doesn’t have anywhere near as a thick accent. Parker is Dutch and that is not a Dutch accent. He’s kind of this borderline cartoonish, Batman-like villain in the film, although the script is also partly responsible for this fact but Hanks’ performance isn’t doing it any favors.
The fat-face prosthetics used on Hanks are also cartoonish and just unrealistic to me. I’m not sure what the makeup team was going for here considering that toward the end of the film, when Elvis gains weight, Butler’s prosthetics look extremely realistic, so much so that I could barely tell when they transitioned into real-life recordings of Elvis and when Butler was on screen.
Hanks is a legend in the acting world, but I really don’t think he was the right person for this role, especially since he’s easily the worst part about this film for me.
Despite its flaws, I do think “Elvis” is a worthwhile biopic, especially if you’re already an Elvis Presley fan. Butler gives a performance that demands to be seen, and Luhrmann keeps thing energized for the two-hour and 40-minute runtime. “Elvis” is currently in theaters.
