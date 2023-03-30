‘John Wick Chapter 4” is the fourth film in the iconic action franchise once again directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Michael Finch (writer of “Predators”) and Shay Hatten (writer of “Day Shift”). Keanu Reeves returns as the titular assassin John Wick who, with the price on his head increasing, uncovers a path to defeating The High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
The John Wick franchise started in 2014 and was a surprise hit to many. Starting with a budget of just $20 million, a small cost compared to a lot of films these days, the franchise has only grown after each installment. Not only grown with how big its budget is – this recent installment costing an estimated $100 million to make – but also in the storytelling, scale and undeniably incredible action sequences.
With just three films, this series already solidified itself as one of my all-time favorite action franchises with not a single dud in the crop. And that continues with the fourth chapter in what might actually be my favorite installment to date.
“John Wick Chapter 4” is action filmmaking at its finest and is something that I strongly believe will be studied by aspiring action filmmakers for decades to come. It features some emotion stakes that the franchise hasn’t seen since the first film in an action spectacle of epic proportions.
To describe any John Wick movie’s action sequences as “next level” would be an understatement and a little redundant at this point in the franchise, but the action sequences here are truly next level even from John Wick standards.
Stahelski, who has been the director of these films from the beginning and previously served as Reeves’ stunt double in the original “Matrix” trilogy, outdoes himself each chapter and has truly outdone himself to a mind-blowing degree here.
The entire last hour in Paris alone features some of the best action set pieces ever put to film, from an adrenaline-filled fight in the roundabout around the Arc de Triomphe, to an incredible overhead tracking shot in an abandoned Paris building, to an extremely tense fight up a 222-step staircase, all leading to an epic final showdown to cap it all off.
This is some of the best action filmmaking and fight choreography that could only come from the mind of Stahelski himself.
I go to the movie theater pretty much every week, and have been for years, and I can honestly say that this was honestly one of my favorite theater experiences I’ve ever had. My audience was very energetic and it was so much fun hearing all the wincing, gasping, laughing and even clapping throughout the film.
Just sitting in the theater alone, captivated by what was on screen, felt completely different than most movies I see in theaters. I was literally sweating throughout some of the action scenes they were so intense, specifically during the Arc de Triomphe sequence.
The franchise’s signature cinematography is also as great as ever if not, again, better than ever. Cinematographer Dan Laustsen, who has been with the franchise since Chapter 2, delivers some of his best work with some of the most beautiful and breathtaking shots ever put to screen. I’m not exaggerating when I say that some shots here deserve to be hung in the Louvre they’re so striking visually. I’m always a sucker for colorful, neon-filled cinematography so I’ve always been a massive fan of John Wick films’ signature look.
Of course, Reeves is great as John Wick once again, but the entire cast really gives it their all. Donnie Yen, who plays a blind assassin and longtime friend of Wick, is a huge standout and steals every scene he’s in. Shamier Anderson, who plays a mysterious new character hunting down Wick, is insanely charming and a great new addition to this franchise. Bill Skarsgård (“It” and “Barbarian”) is also great as the film’s new French villain.
The rest of the cast are solid as well from the returning characters like Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne to the new cast like Hiroyuki Sanada and Rina Sawayama. Sawayama in particular is great, especially since this is her first acting role after being a very successful pop singer in Japan.
I also can’t write this review without mentioning how incredible Lance Reddick is, as always, in this, returning as the concierge to the New York Continental. Reddick unfortunately passed away only a week before the film’s release and he’s going to be an acting presence that will be missed by many. He always only had a small role in each John Wick film but he consistently brought such a warm light off and on screen. Rest in peace, Lance Reddick.
“John Wick Chapter 4” is an action filmmaking masterclass that despite being almost three hours had me captivated from beginning to end with very little lulls. It’s a film that takes some risks that very few movies, especially franchises, are willing to take these days. “John Wick Chapter 4” is currently in theaters and all three previous films are streaming on Peacock for those that want to catch up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.