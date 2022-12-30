Question: My grandmother maintains that her children – my mother and her two siblings, all born in the 1950s – were completely toilet trained at 18 months. Her terse explanation: “I just gave them proper instruction.” My pediatrician says 18 months is rushing things. What do you think?

Answer: Your pediatrician is repeating the post-1960s toilet-training narrative, which is simply wrong. When it came to toilet training in the 1950s, 18 months was not regarded as “rushing things.” According to a survey conducted in the early ‘50s by Harvard and several other top universities, 9 of 10 American children were toilet trained by 23 months.

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column, one of the longest-running lifestyle columns in the industry (since 1976), is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

