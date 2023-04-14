The question parents most frequently ask begins “What should I do when my child …?” and closes with a description of a vexing behavior, as in, “What should I do when my child bites the family dog?”

That particular choice of words reflects the contemporary belief that for any given misbehavior, there is one specific method or consequence that will bring it to an end. This point of view holds that discipline is accomplished via the clever manipulation of reward and punishment. In answer to the demand, parenting experts have come up with timeout, “1-2-3 Magic,” reward charts and other variations on the reward-punishment theme.

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column, one of the longest-running lifestyle columns in the industry (since 1976), is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

