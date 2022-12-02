Question: I have 6-month- and 32-month-old boys. The older one – well-mannered, easy-going, very affectionate – attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I have to use the carpool line. When a teacher tries to get him out of the car, he screams like he’s being tortured and physically fights her. I’m now getting reports that he has become defiant in class. Yesterday, he began throwing things when his teacher reprimanded him for something. She thinks he’s insecure because of the second child, but he acts anything but insecure at home. She’s talked about using a special reward system for him, which I think is a bad idea. Do you have any suggestions?

Answer: I agree that this behavior has nothing to do with the arrival of a younger sibling. As are all psychological explanations for human behavior, this one amounts to an unprovable proposition. I can posit that your older son is trying to work through issues having to do with having been toilet-trained before he was emotionally ready. What does that mean? How can it be verified? As the present example exemplifies, when a problem is explained in psychological terms, it almost always becomes unsolvable, only “treatable.” How do you disappear the younger child or wipe the toilet training slate clean and start over?

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column, one of the longest-running lifestyle columns in the industry (since 1976), is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

