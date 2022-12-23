Question: Our 15-year-old son has pronounced mental health issues. He deals with multiple anxieties, depression and is painfully shy. You seem to believe that psychological therapy is of questionable value and even sometimes counterproductive when the patient is a child or teen. If that is true, we are still left with a child who is in emotional pain and needs help. If psychology is not the way to go, what is?

Answer: First, allow me to clarify my position on clinical psychology, which I am licensed by the state of North Carolina to dispense. Several facts to consider:

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column, one of the longest-running lifestyle columns in the industry (since 1976), is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

