Question: My best friend’s 6-year-old daughter is an only child and a spoiled brat. She screams at her parents when she doesn’t get her way, always wants to be first at everything and is extremely bossy with other children. For whatever strange reason, my children want to play with her. How can I discourage the friendship? Should I talk to my friend?

Answer: You should talk to your friend about her daughter when you no longer want her friendship. You should know that today’s moms don’t take criticism of their children with aplomb. Best friends are hard to come by.

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parent

guru.com.

