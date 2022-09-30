Question: I have homeschooled my seventh-grade daughter on and off through elementary school. This school year, I began homeschooling her, but she’s now telling me she wants to go to “real” school again because she wants to be with other kids her age. She’s very social and has lots of friends, mostly through the church we attend. The same thing occurred last year. After a month at the local public school, she wanted to be homeschooled again, her reason being that public school was boring but their math curriculum was too hard. She has always had difficulty with math, so I instruct at a slower pace. Her conflict over homeschooling vs. “real” schooling seems to be largely a matter of wanting to be with other kids her age (which I understand) vs. her long-standing difficulty with anything having to do with numbers. Personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea for her to bounce back and forth between public school and homeschool. Your thoughts, please.

Answer: You’ve obviously been letting your daughter decide, for the most part at least, when you homeschool her and when she attends “regular” school. The question that you need to answer for yourself is, “Where my daughter’s education is concerned, who knows better, me or her?”

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column, one of the longest-running lifestyle columns in the industry (since 1976), is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.