John Baker and Jessica Vest

John Baker of Emmet and Jessica Vest of Camden, along with her son, Darin Vest, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Jessica is the daughter of the late Retha Vest and Richard Vest. She is the granddaughter of the late Thurman and Jewell Pasley and the late Jess and Jean Vest.
John is the son of Wayne Baker of Emmet and the late Nina Baker. He is the grandson of the late Doris Lynn and Jim Tom Lynn, and later the late Sam Elier, and the late Florence Mary and Alfred Collins, and later the late George Young.
The couple plan to wed Oct. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Off The Beaten Track in Nashville, Ark. Those who would like to attend should RSVP by Sept. 1, 2021, and can visit theknot.com/jessicavestandjohnbaker or call/text (870) 833-7440.
