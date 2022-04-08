All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses are now meeting in person with COVID-19 numbers receding.
Sam and Nikkie Anderton of Judsonia adjusted when in-person meetings were suspended in 2020.
“You can see one another on Zoom,” Nikkie Anderton said. “But it’s not the same as seeing each other in person. You can see their smiles, but you can see the expressions and feel the love better when you’re in person.”
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the COVID health risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
“I’ve been so excited since we got the announcement,” Sam Anderton said.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for April 10, titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held April 15. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at Kingdom Halls with live speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.