It’s been one year since Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing scriptures due to the pandemic.
In March 2020, the some 1.3 million witnesses in the United States suspended their door-to-door and face-to-face forms of public ministry and moved congregation meetings to videoconferencing.
“It has been a very deliberate decision based on two principles: our respect for life and love of neighbor,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “But we are still witnesses and, as such, we must testify about our faith. So it was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work.”
Nearly 51,000 people in the United States last year made a request for a witness to contact them, either through a local congregation or jw.org, the organization’s official website, according to Hendriks. Since the outbreak, the witnesses have followed up on these requests via letters and phone calls instead of in-person visits.
“Our love for our neighbors is stronger than ever,” Hendriks said. “In fact, I think we have needed each other more than ever. We are finding that people are perplexed, stressed and feeling isolated. Our work has helped many regain a sense of footing – even normalcy – at a very unsettled time.”
For many, the change from knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters expanded and invigorated their ministry.
For example, Berta Rocha of Beebe has many years of experience preaching door to door in her area. As the sole caregiver for her elderly father, she was limited in the amount of time she could spend in her ministry before the pandemic.
But during the pandemic, she has been able to increase her activity by adjusting her methods – writing letters, sending encouraging text messages, and calling her neighbors to share encouraging thoughts from the Bible. She has especially enjoyed being able to have Bible discussions, with some of them by videoconference. The messages of appreciation she has received from those she has reached out to have encouraged her. Thinking about them she says, “For me, the adjustments of this year have been an injection of energy. I do not feel alone.”
For more information, visit jw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.