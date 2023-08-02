Jan Yingling: White County team competes in national 4-H Forestry Invitational

New Life 4-H Club members who participated in the 43rd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational included (from left) Jack Pruitt, Delaney White, Elizabeth "Ellie" Ferren and Madison White.

 Contributed photo

Arkansas was one of 12 states that competed in the 43rd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational from July 23-26. Teams from Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia placed first, second and third, respectively. Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah also competed in this year’s Invitational.

The invitational was held at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp and Conference Center near Weston, W.Va.

Jan Yingling is a White County Cooperative Extension Service agent in Agriculture. She can be reached by phone at (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu.

