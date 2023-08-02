Jan Yingling: White County team competes in national 4-H Forestry Invitational

Arkansas was one of 12 states that competed in the 43rd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational from July 23-26. Teams from Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia placed first, second and third, respectively. Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah also competed in this year’s Invitational.
The invitational was held at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp and Conference Center near Weston, W.Va.
While at the invitational, 4-H members competed for overall team and individual awards in several categories. Events included tree identification, tree measurement, compass and pacing, insect and disease identification, topographic map use, forest evaluation, the forestry bowl and a written forestry exam.
The Arkansas team members were Delaney White of Searcy, Madison White of Searcy, Jack Pruitt of Beebe and Elizabeth Ellie Ferren of Searcy. All are members of the New Life 4-H Club in the White County 4-H program. Team coach was Marli White and assistant coaches were Jeannie Pruitt and Jodie Ferren.
Pennsylvania’s Elizabeth Bruner had the highest overall score in the contest. The second-place individual was Kolton Zimmerman from Kentucky, and the third-place high individual was Jeremiah Caswell from Florida.
The Joe Yeager “Spirit of the Invitational” award was presented to Nevaeh Kouns from Kentucky. This award recognizes an outstanding 4-H contestant at the invitational. It is presented to the individual who takes initiative, is enthusiastic and is eager to lead academic and social situations.
The Tommy and Susan Futral Inspiration of the Invitational Award was presented to Wiley Norphlet McCollum from Clay County, Ala. He has been a volunteer with Clay County 4-H since the 1980s and has served as a 4-H Forestry team coach guiding nine teams to the National 4-H Forestry Invitational over the years.
4-H is a youth education program operated by the Cooperative Extension Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the state land grant universities. More than six million youth, 540,000 volunteers and 3,500 professionals participate in 4-H nationwide, and nearly 100,000 are part of the 4-H Forestry Program.
The event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, Farm Credit, Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc., West Virginia University Extension Service, F and W Forestry and the Society of American Foresters.
Jan Yingling is a White County Cooperative Extension Service agent in Agriculture. She can be reached by phone at (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu.
