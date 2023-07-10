4-H is the official youth organization of the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service. The 4-H youth development program provides opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge, develop skills, form attitudes and practice behavior that will enable them to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society.

In White County 4-H, we are very fortunate to have 11 community clubs and six countywide clubs. These clubs would not be in existence if it were not for our dedicated 4-H adult volunteers, they are such a vital part of our county’s 4-H program as they lead these clubs.

Jan Yingling is a White County extension agent in agriculture. She can be reached by phone at (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu.

