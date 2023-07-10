4-H is the official youth organization of the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service. The 4-H youth development program provides opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge, develop skills, form attitudes and practice behavior that will enable them to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society.
In White County 4-H, we are very fortunate to have 11 community clubs and six countywide clubs. These clubs would not be in existence if it were not for our dedicated 4-H adult volunteers, they are such a vital part of our county’s 4-H program as they lead these clubs.
Our community clubs are the 4-H clubs that kids, ages 5-19, can join at the local level and begin to get involved with 4-H. We have a variety of clubs across the county that meet once a month on different days and at different times; this ensures everyone who wants to join 4-H, can. Our countywide clubs are clubs that we like to call special interest clubs (SPIN). These are clubs that any 4-H member can attend once a month, in addition to their local club meetings, and learn about more specific subject areas.
Below is a list of the White County 4-H clubs. If you are interested in finding out more information about these clubs, please contact me at the White County office (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu. Please feel free to attend any of these meetings and experience 4-H firsthand.
Community Clubs
Antioch-Beebe 4-H Club, meets at the Beebe City Hall at 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Big Creek 4-H Club, meets at Pangburn Middle School at 4 p.m. every other Wednesday during the school year.
Creation Manifest Natural History 4-H Club, meets at the Cross Creek Cottage in Searcy at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month.
Homeschool 4-H Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 1:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
Mt. Pleasant 4-H Club, meets at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month.
New Life 4-H Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at noon the second Friday of every month.
Rose Bud Mavericks 4-H Club, meets at the Rose Bud Community Center at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month.
Searcy Clovers 4-H Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 3:45 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month.
Tri-Comm 4-H Club, meets at the Lifeline Baptist Church in Pleasant Plains at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month.
Velvet Ridge 4-H Club, meets at the Community in Christ Church in Bald Knob at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
White County Central 4-H Club, meets the second Thursday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in the White County Central High School Agriculture Building.
Countywide Clubs
Rabbit Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month.
Shooting Sports Club meets at the White County Fairgrounds and VETS Shooting Range at 6 p.m. (Season begins in January)
Teen Leader Club (13+), meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 6 p.m. the last Monday of every month.
Green Thumb Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at various times, on various days of the growing season months starting in April and going through September.
Technology Club, meets at the Pickens Chapel Church of the Nazarene at 3:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month.
Entrepreneurship Club, meets at the Pickens Chapel Church of the Nazarene at 4:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month.
Jan Yingling is a White County extension agent in agriculture. She can be reached by phone at (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu.
