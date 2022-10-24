White County 4-H’ers celebrated and gave back to the community Oct. 8 on a “Super Service Saturday.”
They collected nonperishables and personal hygiene items for blessing boxes to be distributed around the county. They also made goodie bags for the dogs housed at the Humane Society of Searcy with treats and homemade dog toys. The youth created “thank you” cards for veterans to be delivered to the Veterans Affairs office. They also helped beautify our community by picking up trash at Berryhill Park. The 4-H youth also painted encouraging messages and created art on river rocks to be placed in landscaping around the county to encourage other citizens.
The 4-H youth development program provides opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge, develop skills, form attitudes and practice behavior that will enable them to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society. 4-H is the official youth organization of the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service.
In White County 4-H, we are very fortunate to have 11 community clubs and four countywide clubs. These clubs would not be in existence if it were not for our dedicated 4-H adult volunteers; they are such a vital part of our county’s 4-H program as they lead these clubs.
Our community clubs are the 4-H clubs that kids, ages 5-19, can join at the local level and begin to get involved with 4-H. We have a variety of clubs across the county that meet once a month on different days and at different times,. This ensures everyone who wants to join 4-H, can.
Our countywide clubs are clubs that we like to call special interest clubs (SPIN). These are clubs that any 4-H member can attend once a month, in addition to their local club meetings, and learn about more specific subject areas.
October is National 4-H promotion month. We are proud to celebrate 4-H and the power of a positive programming. 4-H is a place to be seen, belong and be your best self. In 4-H, we empower youth with the skills to lead for a lifetime.
Young people will play a key role in creating a more promising future for families and communities across the nation. White County 4-H helps members find their spark and discover belonging, empowering youth to develop leadership skills, life skills and responsibility with programming based on research from University of Arkansas and faculty.
Below is a list of the White County 4-H clubs. If you are interested in finding out more information about these clubs, please contact me. Please feel free to attend any of these meetings to experience 4-H firsthand.
Community Clubs
Antioch-Beebe 4-H Club meets at the Beebe City Hall at 5 p.m. the last Friday of every month.
Big Creek 4-H Club meets at Pangburn Middle School at 4 p.m. every other Wednesday during the school year.
Creation Manifest Natural History 4-H Club meets at the Cross Creek Cottage in Searcy at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month.
Homeschool 4-H Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 1:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
Mt. Pleasant 4-H Club meets at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month.
New Life 4-H Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at noon the second Friday of every month.
Rose Bud Mavericks 4-H Club meets at the Rose Bud Community Center at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month.
Searcy Clovers 4-H Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 3:45 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month.
Tri-Comm 4-H Club meets at the Lifeline Baptist Church in Pleasant Plains at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month.
Velvet Ridge 4-H Club meets at the Community in Christ Church in Bald Knob at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
White County Central 4-H Club meets the second Thursday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in the White County Central High School Agriculture Building
Countywide Clubs
The Cattle Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of every other month starting in January.
Shooting Sports Club meets at the White County Fairgrounds and VETS Shooting Range at 6 p.m. every Thursday. (Season begins in January)
Teen Leader Club (13+) meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 6 p.m. the last Monday of every month.
Green Thumb Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at various times and on various days of the growing season months starting in April and going through September.
The Rabbit Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at various times and various days of the month.
The Horse Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at various times and various days of the month.
The Entrepreneur Club meets at various location on various days of the month.
The Technology Club meets at various location on various days of the month.
Jan Yingling is a White County extension agent in agriculture. She can be reached by phone at (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu.
