White County 4-H’ers celebrated and gave back to the community Oct. 8 on a “Super Service Saturday.”

They collected nonperishables and personal hygiene items for blessing boxes to be distributed around the county. They also made goodie bags for the dogs housed at the Humane Society of Searcy with treats and homemade dog toys. The youth created “thank you” cards for veterans to be delivered to the Veterans Affairs office. They also helped beautify our community by picking up trash at Berryhill Park. The 4-H youth also painted encouraging messages and created art on river rocks to be placed in landscaping around the county to encourage other citizens.

Jan Yingling is a White County extension agent in agriculture. She can be reached by phone at (501) 268-5394 or email jyingling@uada.edu.

