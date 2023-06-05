White County 4-H competed in and won the state Wildlife Habitat Education Program contest hosted by Five Oak Hunting Lodge in Humphrey on April 28.
Eight members of White County 4-H participated in the state WHEP contest. Competitors included on the senior team: Caitlin Cooper, DeLylia Sanderlin, Madalyn Johnson and Jonathan Watkins; and on the junior team: Carleigh Cooper, Johnny Castera, Madilyn O’Dell and Henry Stewart along with their volunteer leader coach Misty Watkins.
White County 4-H teaches youth ages 5-19 through a variety of methods and interest areas. Through 4-H, members are given the opportunity to get involved in many educational programs. The Wildlife Habitat Education Program is just one of them. In this program, youth learn about different types of wildlife, what their physical characteristics are, where they live, what they eat and how to manage for wildlife.
White County 4-H's junior team and senior team competed in several individual and team competitions ranging from wildlife management practices to wildlife identification. The senior team also prepared a Wildlife Management Plan. Preparing the plan is the culminating activity.
Seniors work as a team to write the plan based on a scenario having up to six wildlife species from the announced region and a piece of land to judge. Once habitat deficiencies are identified for these species, the team discusses when and where various wildlife management practices need to be implemented. The team must then answer questions from a panel of judges about their plan. The mark of a good contestant is being able to write and speak fluently using wildlife concepts and terminology in a meaningful way. The senior team received an almost perfect score for its Wildlife Management Plan critiqued by biologists from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
The White County 4-H senior team won first place and had three of the top five individuals in the state. Caitlin Cooper was the top overall senior individual, Watkins was the second overall senior individual, and Johnson was the fifth overall senior individual. The senior team will now represent Arkansas at the National WHEP Invitational hosted in Milford, Iowa, in July.
4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The program serves more than 144,000 youth statewide.
In White County, more than 470 youth are part of 4-H. Currently, there are 11 community clubs and six special interest 4-H clubs in White County that youth may join.
Jan Yingling is a county extension agent - Agriculture for the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be contacted at 268-5394.
