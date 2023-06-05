White County 4-H competed in and won the state Wildlife Habitat Education Program contest hosted by Five Oak Hunting Lodge in Humphrey on April 28.

Eight members of White County 4-H participated in the state WHEP contest. Competitors included on the senior team: Caitlin Cooper, DeLylia Sanderlin, Madalyn Johnson and Jonathan Watkins; and on the junior team: Carleigh Cooper, Johnny Castera, Madilyn O’Dell and Henry Stewart along with their volunteer leader coach Misty Watkins.

Jan Yingling is a county extension agent - Agriculture for the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be contacted at 268-5394.

