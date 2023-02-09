This semester as I am teaching a class on the Cold War, it seems as if the major comparison we are discussing is the war in Ukraine.

I am grateful this war is still on students’ minds, as often with tragedies like Ukraine there is a great deal of emotion at first that wanes over time. I assume that is what Putin was hoping for, waiting until the world stopped caring. Yet instead, we have recently learned the U.S. and others are sending the Ukraine tanks but stopped short of sending jets.

Dr. James Finck is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and chairman of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.

