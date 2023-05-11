Jacob's Place Homeless Mission held its annual fundraising dinner Tuesday at Searcy First Methodist Church.
Dr. Mike Williams, president of Harding University, spoke about the need to serve those in need and challenged attendees to help Jacob's Place both financially and through volunteering.
Noel Whitlock, president of Jacob's Place, presented a plaque replica to Larry Crain Jr. recognizing the late Larry and Janett Crain for their contributions to Jacob's Place. A large bronze plaque will be placed on the Jacob's Place house.
Program Director Kevin Boyce spoke about the various services Jacob's Place offers from the time the family arrives in their new home. He said they have a furnished place to live, basic supplies, counseling, structure and direction for their lives. He introduced two former residents, Christina George and Tanisha Sasser, who spoke about their background, how they became homeless and how Jacob's Place “helped them better their lives.”
Searcy First Methodist Church welcomed guests into Yancey Hall, which was decorated for the occasion. The church provided a dinner of roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert.
Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission in Searcy provides temporary housing for homeless families with children in White County. The mission provides financial, spiritual, emotional and job counseling while the families receive shelter.
