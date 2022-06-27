If you want a sporty mid-sized sedan that won’t break the bank, gets around 45 miles per gallon with lots of tech extras, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid may be just the ticket. It compares favorably with Camry and Accord Hybrids and looks no different than non-hybrid Sonatas.
While mostly a carryover from last year’s model, Hyundai did juggle some non-hybrid trim levels. Hybrids are available in Blue, SEL and Limited trims with prices ranging from the mid $20s to upper $30s all dressed up.
Our Limited tester was impressive with a laundry list of standard features and only two options – a $400 upcharge with Calypso Red paint and $169 for carpeted floor mats. This is important because some rivals charge for their high-tech options. With that said, segment leaders’ Toyota Camry and Honda Accord hybrids are worthy competitors and outgun Sonata in several categories.
We found driving performance adequate around town and in highway travel. Hybrids are powered with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine and a 39-kilowatt synchronous motor and 270-volt Lithium-Ion polymer battery for combined 192 horsepower.
There is adequate passing power with convenient live right and left-lane camera feeds to make the lane change safer.
Sonata’s conventional brakes are a plus over many hybrids that incorporate regenerative braking systems. Another advantage is a six-speed automatic transmission that has better performance and quicker downshifts than continuously variable transmissions found in many rivals.
In our independent testing, the Sonata reached 60 mph from a dead stop in 8.6 seconds, about average for this segment. Available Sport mode is the preferred choice for extra oomph needed from time to time.
Our observed fuel economy mirrored EPA results with 47 combined miles per gallon. Keep in mind the more pedal pressure applied, the lower the mpg. During maneuvers on our test track, the Sonata retuned about 36 mpg. Enough said.
Sonata has a nifty solar roof panel that charges the battery and is said to net about 700 miles per year with normal driving.
Inside cabin amenities are top-notch on the Limited trim and include full leather, brake hold, heated and ventilated seats and Bose premium audio with 12 speakers and subwoofer. An upgraded 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 10.25-inch touchless navigation and infotainment screen look futuristic.
The Limited also includes two cool features – a Digital Key that replaces the key fob and allows your Android smartphone to take its place eliminating the need to carry the key fob and a remote smart parking assist that parks the Sonata while you are outside your car using the key fob.
We recommend test driving the Sonata along with segment leaders before making your buying decision. Hyundai has a terrific warranty package including three years complimentary maintenance, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot assist, lane-keeping and rear cross-traffic assist and stop-and-go adaptive cruise control.
2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited
Engine: 2.0-liter Hybrid four-cylinder, 39-kilowatt synchronous motor – 192 combined horsepower.
EPA Mileage: 45 city, 51 highway, 47 combined.
Assembled: Fully assembled in Asan, Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content – 1 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 90 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety selected the 2022 Hyundai Sonata as a Top Safety Pick and awarded the sedan its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap front-crash testing, side, roof strength, head restraint and seats and a “Superior” rating in crash avoidance and mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Sonata Hybrid five stars out of a possible five for overall safety, five stars in side-crash protection and four stars in rollover and frontal-crash testing.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10 year/100,000-mile power train; 3 year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.