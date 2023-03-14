One of my first interests in gardening was flowering bulbs. The idea of planting a bulb in the fall and watching it emerge in the spring fully formed as a flower fed into the mystique of nature and nourished my curiosity. But I never especially liked hyacinths. Something about them struck me as overdone, almost plasticized in their appearance.

The garden hyacinth (Hyacinth orientalis) is now classified as a member of the Scilla subfamily of the Asparagus clan. There are only three species in the genus with H. orientalis native to the eastern Mediterranean region from Turkey to Iran, and Syria to northern Israel. Unlike most garden plants, the garden hyacinth we grow today originated from selections and variants from just this one species.

