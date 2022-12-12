Gov. Asa Hutchinson will discuss his time in office and future plans in a special edition of “Arkansas Week” on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.
Highlights of the interview include Hutchinson’s greatest accomplishments, Medicaid expansion, social legislation and future of the Republican Party. To go along with Hutchinson’s “Arkansas Week” appearance, a second part to Hutchinson’s interview will be posted at youtube.com/arkansaspbs in which the discussion will focus on national issues related to former President Donald Trump and his plans on a presidential run.
Hutchinson is the 46th governor of Arkansas. In 2018, he was reelected with 65 percent of the vote, having received more votes than any other candidate for governor in the state's history. The last day of his tenure as governor will be Jan. 1.
Hutchinson has won recognition for the state as a leader in computer science education, cut taxes by over $250 million and signed a law that exempts the retirement pay of veterans from state income tax.
President Ronald Reagan appointed Hutchinson as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. In 1996, he won the first of three successive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. During Hutchinson's third term in Congress, President George W. Bush appointed him director of the Drug Enforcement Administration and later as an undersecretary in the newly created Department of Homeland Security.
Hutchinson is the former chairman of the National Governors Association. He is also former co-chair of the Council of Governors and the former chairman of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, Southern States Energy Board and the Southern Regional Education Board.
Hutchinson is a native of Gravette and a graduate of the University of Arkansas law school. He and his wife, Susan, have been married 49 years. They have four children and seven grandchildren.
An encore of “Arkansas Week Special Edition: Gov. Asa Hutchinson” will air Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.