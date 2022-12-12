Gov. Hutchinson discusses time in office, future plans on ‘Arkansas Week’

Asa Hutchinson, the 46th governor of Arkansas, will be the focus of a special edition of "Arkansas Week" on Dec. 23.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will discuss his time in office and future plans in a special edition of “Arkansas Week” on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

Highlights of the interview include Hutchinson’s greatest accomplishments, Medicaid expansion, social legislation and future of the Republican Party. To go along with Hutchinson’s “Arkansas Week” appearance, a second part to Hutchinson’s interview will be posted at youtube.com/arkansaspbs in which the discussion will focus on national issues related to former President Donald Trump and his plans on a presidential run.

