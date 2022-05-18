Latest e-Edition
- US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
- A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
- Biden's burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
- Battle for Mariupol draws toward close after surrender
- Family Dollar closing Arkansas facility where rodents found
- House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo shooting
- Candidate profile: Pritchett wants to use experience to help next county judge
- Searcy High School principal resigns, moving to payroll and human resources
- Beebe schools administrator, husband found guilty of violating city's social hosting ordinance
- WCC School Board deadlocks on amending open public comment policy for meetings
- 51-year-old Searcy man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography
- High winds bring trees down in Searcy
- 1,615 vote early during first week in White County, with largest turnout by those 75 or older
- Steven Webb resigns as Unity Health president and CEO; Ray Montgomery returns in interim role
- Washburn claims to be 'true conservative' option for Arkansas governor
- City of Searcy to spend $335,000 to develop 20-year master plan, expected to take 12-15 months
- Incumbent City Attorney Gibson yet to file, but another attorney seeking spot
