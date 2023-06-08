Hospice Home Care and Palliative Community Resources, with an office in Searcy, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
The complete list of this year’s winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 2 issue of Modern Health magazine.
“An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare.
This award program identifies and recognizes employers in the health-care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Hospice Home Care will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago.
