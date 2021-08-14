Hospice Home Care Held a school supply drive recently and accepted donations from the community, according to Sharen DeWitt, volunteer program representative.
DeWitt said more than $400 worth of donations were gathered and supplies donated to four schools and one development center. DeWitt serves as the community liaison for Hospice Home Care. She delivered the supplies Wednesday.
In addition to delivering supplies to McRae Elementary School and Sidney Deener Elementary in Searcy, DeWitt also made stops at McCrory Elementary, Clarendon Elementary and the Monroe County Human Development Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.