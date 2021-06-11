Arkansas Tech University
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2021 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
A total of 1,764 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2021. Included in the spring 2021 dean’s list are 776 students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Area students named to the list included:
Bald Knob: Haylee Jordan Bakeev and Anna Rae Davis.
Beebe: Abby Elaine Johnson, Tailor Marie Propes Kimbriel, John Thomas Modica, Derrek Mathew Newell and JJ L. Rivera.
Garner: Katie Renee Pacheco (4.0).
Judsonia: Nicholas Alexander Garrett (4.0).
McRae: Alexander James Holland (4.0).
Romance: Brandon Riley Lemieux.
Rose Bud: Parker Lee Benton (4.0), Savannah Paige Lacy (4.0), Ashley Brooke Patchell (4.0) and Kannon Fletcher Tate.
Searcy: Abigail Pauline Lochala, Linzi Reese Wallace and Griffin Henley Williams.
Arkansas State University-Beebe
One hundred eighty-five students earned academic distinction during the spring 2021 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade-point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the deans’ list must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
The lists are composed of students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base and online campus locations.
Area students named to chancellor’s list included:
Bald Knob: Madison Martin.
Beebe: Bobbie Bittle, Jared Britton, Katherine Holtz and Haley Morris.
Bradford: Hannah Story and Lacey Rowe.
El Paso: Brent Clark and Rebecca Parrish.
Judsonia: Jay Cox, Ethan Jones and Landon Shourd.
McRae: Victoria Boggs.
Searcy: Sean Crain, Eli Cranford, Tina Hall, Ashlynn Hightower, Virginia Houchin, Colton Kaufman, Sophia Nguyen, Hannah Schowe, Molly Wilson, Faith Wise and Gracie Wise.
Area students named to deans’ list included:
Bald Knob: Austin Fisher, Gaylon Kuhn, Allison Martin, Clifton Pearce and Joel Vire.
Beebe: Justin Capes, Jennifer Cobb, Madelyn Cross, Hannah Figley, Melissa Gaston, Ashton Mckenzie, Michael Menton, Hackler Mills, Caleb Moser, Colby Pflugradt, Brandon Snowden, Sierra Strickland and Sarah Tate.
Bradford: Marcus Carroll and Elijah Dunn.
Judsonia: Yoel Carrera and Lyzett Munoz-Vega.
Pangburn: Branson Lawson, Mellisa Matlock and Taylor Walczak.
Rose Bud: Hope Hartle.
Searcy: Alaina Brewster, Alex Covington, Melissa Gardner, Lindsey Jenkins, Griffin Love, Debra McSpadden, Jennifer Miller, Ashly Mitchell, Nels Owens, Maguire Rodgers, Portia Southard, Cynthia Sterling and William Yancey.
University of Arkansas-Little Rock
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2021 chancellor’s list. To be eligible for the chancellor’s list, students must earn at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 grade-point average or higher. Around 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the chancellor’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Area students named to the list included the following: Andrea Armstrong of Searcy, Baylee Clark of Searcy, Larry Cloyes of Bald Knob, William Collins of Searcy, Samantha Fisher of Searcy, Cory Gibson of Griffithville, Lauren Herren of Searcy, Antonio Keyes of Searcy, Joshua Manley of Beebe, Kaitlynn Mitchell of Judsonia, John Morris of El Paso, Ryotaro Okada of Searcy, Sheri Pierce of Beebe, Laken Ross of Beebe, Elizabeth Schaefer of Searcy, Esmeralda Suarez of Judsonia and Ashley Vaughan of Pangburn.
