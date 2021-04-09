Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its third-nine weeks honor for 2020-21. The following were named to the list.
First grade, all A’s: Nathaniel Brooks, Lyric McGahee, Zeathan Way, Ava Davis, Zayleigh James, Wesley Weng, Anthony Garcia Mazariegos, Brianna Mottu, Zane Yancey, Faith Goodwin, Kristian Torres, Dua Cheema, Liam Allen, River Hickey, Sadie May, Juvon Gibbs, Braelynne Jones, Deshea Brooks, Avery Burdette, Tia Draney, Taliah Daniels, Manuel Rivera, Emerson King, Skyler Morton, Easton Toler, Aden Wyrick, Gianna Brown and James (Arik) Gregson.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Landri Holloway, Zachary Persinger, Brayden Manor, Dimitri Lackey, Sn’Seire Wesson, Mathew Edwards, Abel Vejar, Josiah Harcus, Sharon Lin, Sterling Miles, Jacelyn Shanks, Kayden Robinson, Kaisyn Clark, Zayvion James, Harper Richards, Noah Stalling, McKinley White, Piper Wood, Conner Coulter, Bryson Hadley, Lavana Butler, Bryar Hambidge, Janayah Johnson, Starisha Rash and Madelyn Weir.
Second grade, all A’s: Thomas Hare, Maddox Smith, Starr Barnes, Mari Bradley, Nicholas Pruitt, Justin Rash, Layla Foster, Andrew Adams, Urish Bonnow, Dylan Cullipher, Wyatt Grady, Ashtin Holloway, Ethan King, Christine Lukancich, Sophie Biviano, Eva King, Liam McDonald and Raye Morris.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Zander Webb, Jordynn Bumpers, Zayn Conway, Bella Farley, Tariyah Gardner, Elijah Green, Kaiden King, Katlin Timberlake, William Alexander, Victoria Birge, Sophia Moore, Patience Vaughn, William Bogan, Elissa McCumpsey, Levi Smith, Nehemiah Doby, Genesis Hernandez, Alexa Recendiz and Brayden Treece.
Third grade, all A’s: Katherine Henton, Harper Ferren, Aliana Aquilera, Tegan Henard, Penny Dunbar, Konner Kilgore, Trey Gerlach, Michael Singleton, Abi Durham, Charley Harris, Eleanor Wilson, Olivia Light and Alana Richards.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Corbin Earls, October Roberson, Alexandria Jones, Jackson McGlothlin, Landon Wilson, Brentley Mater, Hunter Wood, Lawson Blackwood, Caleb Throckmorton, Aleyda Perez, Isaac Price, Chayton Thompson, Kellen Baird, Lyla Breward, Adam Draney, Kinzley Williams, Braxton Wooten, Addyson Dillard, Gibson Moser, Jade Agapito-Lopez, William Lockhart, Hayden Andrews, Dominic Elliott, Madi McGee, Jude Headley, Channing Williams, Macy Lawson and Domani Durham.
