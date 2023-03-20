Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Area youth represent White County at 4-H Day at the Capitol
- Honoring young artists
- Learning 'real-world skills'
- New permanent tables, chairs ordered for Carmichael Community Center for $8,686.20
- Nine inmates at White County jail charged in coordinated 'hit' on another in January
- Bisons open outdoor season with 11 event victories
- HU tennis teams unlucky on the road
- Lady Bisons bounce back to win GAC series with twinbill sweep
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald Knob 46-year-old killed by deputies after reportedly pointing gun when shop entered during standoff
- Portion of Beebe-Capps shut down for short period Wednesday while warrant served for Searcy teen accused of aggravated robbery
- Official charges against Judsonia 42-year-old include four counts of kidnapping
- Crain-Yancey Field concession stand being repaired following tour by committee
- Searcy council approves moving forward with purchase of Safe Haven Baby Box
- Searcy City Council approves negotiations by councilman for $2 million land acquisition using ARPA money
- Bigelow 26-year-old gets 25-year federal sentence for producing child porn
- Superintendents in White County waiting to learn 'full impact' of Arkansas LEARNS Act
- Little Rock 21-year-old charged in shooting last October at Searcy apartments
- Searcy council amends ordinance to allow dogs on 'designated walking trails' at city parks
Images
Videos
