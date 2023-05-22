Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its fourth-nine weeks honor roll for 2022-23. The following were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Lamarion Young,Marcus Brown, David Curiel, Weston Goodin, Joshua McCook, Heidi Pineda, Wylee Price, Ashir Siklosi, Rori Tucker, Eren Wood, Major Allen, Blayze Johnson, Muhammad Essa, Eden Lewis, Jax Henson, Gia Schafer, Aaliyah Bailey, Maci Brewer, Andrew Carver, Keagan Catt, Blake Folts, Emma Goodwin, Mateas Hatfield, Kase Pettis, Genesis Short, Mia Cariker, Delaynie Casper, Brissia Elias, Bakari Gardner-Bailey, LaTrell Johnson, Dylan Elias, TJ Novak, Emelia Schrepfer, Jacey Smith, Declan Stallings, Amos Thompson and Carter Wood.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Mayte Garcia, Yaleri Lozano, Briseidy Mottu, Lyndon Roberts, Kai Smith, Kevin Sanchez, Peyton Shreves, Maddyx Andrews, Lauryn Davis, Olive Bale, Lilliana Henderson, Vivian Cole, Kamryn Martin, Aiva Williamson, Riley Breedlove, Monica Pasteka, DJ Braggs, Annalynn Easley, Priscilla Everette, Cole Fraser, Zemi Johnson, Annie Scott, Dayton Mauldin and Nyla Nevels.
Second grade, all A’s: Jaymson Bennett, Aniyah Brewer, Samuel Eichelberger, Isla Moss, Harper Parnell, Micah Rodgers, Braven Ronnau, Laney JoSmith, Ezekiel Smith, Ryder Childs, Kynslee Kamer, Ryan Palmer, Arianna Schellinger, KJasmine Cloonan, Tripp Ling, Kaysen Shockley, Weston Green, Ja’Kai Neely, Jax Johnson, CJ Pearson, Rosalia Randolph, Khloe Shaw, Jax Alderson, Brynlee Dion, Aranza Garcia and Talia Richards.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Alanah Barker, Brooklyn Belford, Jaylen Daniels, Londyn King, Anais Perez, A’Rayah Smith, Steven Stockman, Grace Adams, Sophia Earls, Micah Fricker, Timothy Gilbert, Gabbie Hawley, Miya Landon, Addie-Mae Marcum, Hassan Nisar, Adilyn Rayburn, Kamren Rhodes, Amelia Smith, Kahlan Waterworth, Casen Bradley, Taliyah McCullough, Gia Brown, Sophia Recindez, Candace Gossett, Isaac Wesson, Kylie Hambrick, Kingston Abrams, Cadence Castleberry, Alex Ellrich, TJ Foreman, Gunner Givens, Keyler Gutierrez, Hattie Lindsey, Lillee Marrs, Brantley Mason, Karieigh Pollard, Bryce Smith and Azen Tariq.
Third grade, all A’s: Faith Goodwin, Lorelei Tucker, Sammy Keesee, River Hickey, Dimitri Lacky, Zayvion James, Ava Davis, Skyler Morton, Aden Wyrick, Elliot Hollis, Isaac Renuard, Nathaniel Bartilson, Gianna Brown, Atlys Andrews, Taliah Daniels and Brycen Turner.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Casen Bisbee, Jaxson Lewis, Arik Gregson, Jamal Hassan, Sn’Seire Wesson, Khadyn Bowman Williams, Wyatt Thompson, Brayden Manor, Juvon Gibbs, Sadie May, Amariana Barker, Brianna Mottu, Elijah Corbit, Ivan Zhu, Tony Garcia, Avery Burdette, Tia Draney, Zayleigh James, Jace Jones, Harper Richards, Carter Smith and Mckinley White.
