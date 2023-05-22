Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its fourth-nine weeks honor roll for 2022-23. The following were named to the list:

First grade, all A’s: Lamarion Young,Marcus Brown, David Curiel, Weston Goodin, Joshua McCook, Heidi Pineda, Wylee Price, Ashir Siklosi, Rori Tucker, Eren Wood, Major Allen, Blayze Johnson, Muhammad Essa, Eden Lewis, Jax Henson, Gia Schafer, Aaliyah Bailey, Maci Brewer, Andrew Carver, Keagan Catt, Blake Folts, Emma Goodwin, Mateas Hatfield, Kase Pettis, Genesis Short, Mia Cariker, Delaynie Casper, Brissia Elias, Bakari Gardner-Bailey, LaTrell Johnson, Dylan Elias, TJ Novak, Emelia Schrepfer, Jacey Smith, Declan Stallings, Amos Thompson and Carter Wood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.