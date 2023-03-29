Sidney Deener Elementary School has released its third-nine weeks honor roll list for 2022-23. Those named to the list included the following:
First grade, all A's: Lamarion Young, Carter Wood, Jagger Warner, Amos Thompson, Declan Stallings, Emelia Schrepfer, Taylor Novak, Bakari Gardner-Bailey, Delaynie Casper, Annalynn Easley, Keagan Catt, Silas Brewer, Joshua McCook, Heidi Pineda-Sandria, Wylee Price, Aashir Siklosi, Rori Tucker, Matias Valencia, Peyton Shreves, Gia Schafer, Major Allen, Jax Henson, Oliver Bale, Blayze Johnson, Muhammad Essa and Eden Lewis.
First grade, all A's and B's: Riley Breedlove, Jacey Smith, Nyla Nevels, Dayton Mauldin, Mia Cariker, Maci Brewer, Emma Goowin, Kase Pettis, Annie Scott, Genesis Short, Markus Brown, David Curiel-Castillo, Mayte Garcia, Weston HGoodin, Yaleri Lozano-Candelario, Briseidy Mottu, Kai Smith,David Robinson, Maddyx Andrews, Lilliana Henderson, Vivian Cole, Kamryn Martin, Ellie Crenshaw and Emmanuelle Owen.
Second grade, all A's: Jax Alderson, Brynlee Dion, Alex Ellrich, Aranza Garcia, Gunner Givens, Hattie Lindsey, Azen Tariq, Khloe Shaw, Gia Brown, Tripp King, Jasmine Cloonan, JaKai Neely, Kaysen Shockley, Weston Green, CJ Pearson, Sophia Earls, Micah Fricker, Timmy Gilbert, Kynslee Kaimer, Hassan Nisar, Ryan Palmer, Kamren Rhodes, Arianna Schellinger, Kahlan Waterworth, Jaymson Bennett, Samuel Eichelberger, Isla Moss, Harpers Parnell, Micah Rodgers, Braven Ronnau, Zeke Smith, Laney Jo Smith, Steven Stockman and TJ Foreman.
Second grade, all A's and B's: Kingston Abrams, D'Kylin Bonds, Cadence Castleberry, Jonas Gardner, Keyler Gutierrez, Jayceon Hadley, Mariana Jimenez, Lillee Marrs, Brantley Mason, Karleigh Pollard, Talia Richards, Bryce Smith, Rosalia Randolph, Jax Johnson, Casen Bradley, Sophia Recendiz, Taliyah McCullough, Grace Adams, Ryder Childs, Gabriel Gossett, Aariya Haggerty, Gabbie Hawley, Miya Landon, Addie Mae Marcum, Aailyn Rayburn , Brooklyn Belford, Aniyah Brewer, Jaylen Daniels, Jakelyn Hernandez, Londyn King, Jordan Meza, Anais Perez and A'Rayah Smith.
Third grade, all A's: Ava Davis, Skyler Morton, Zayvion James, Aden Wyrick, Sadie May, River Hickey, Sammy Keese and Faith Goodwin.
Third grade, all A's and B's: Sn'Seire Wesson, Dimitri Lackey, Tylan Dodd, Khadyn Bowman-Williams, Charlea Miller, Juvon Gibbs, Wyatt Thompson, Janayah Johnson, Brayden Manor, Liam Allen, Madelyn Weir, Baylee Bayless, Arik Gregson, Jaxson Lewis, Onaeigh Sheard, Casen Bisbee, Lane Henson, Lyric McGahee, Logan Sterling, Noah Davis, Lilly Holt, Sofia Scruggs, Lorelei Tucker, Nathaniel Bartilson, Anthony Garcia, Gianna Brown, Isaac Renuard, Elijah Corbit, Elliot Hollis, Alexus Andersen, Avery Burdette, Dua Cheema, Taliah Daniels, John Davis, Zayleigh James, Maggie Mahoney, Harper Richards, Brycen Turner and KcKinley White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.