Homemade Granola

1 cup rolled or quick cooking oats
1/4 cup shredded coconut sweetened or unsweetened
1 cup nuts (mix and match your favorites)
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup not pancake syrup
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions: Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit: While oven is preheating, place butter onto a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet and place in oven. Once the butter has melted, toss all ingredients together. Bake for 30 minutes. Stir every 10 minutes. Let completely cool.
Trail mix: Once the granola has cooled: add dried fruits, yogurt fruit, chocolate chips or candy-coated chocolates. Then store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator if using fruit.
Cereal: Add milk.
Tip: This recipe can be doubled!
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
