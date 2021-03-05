Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Senate Democrats strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
- Jump in hiring fuels optimism for U.S. economic recovery
- Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
- Biden White House keeping control of daily message
- Biden signals support to replace war power authority
- Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit
- Arkansas court to hear lawmakers' challenge to virus limits
- NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 59-year-old accused of possessing around 580 images of child porn
- Two arrested following three break-ins at Searcy businesses Saturday
- Longtime former director of Sunshine School dies at 72, served 40 years
- Romance 42-year-old accused of sexual crimes against child arrested Wednesday night, out on bail Thursday morning
- Judsonia 40-year-old charged with shooting youth with pellet rifle, fleeing from police
- Fleeing charged with state trooper caught in driver's compartment
- 35-year-old Searcy man arrested in December stabbing death at Mayfair Hotel
- Bald Knob searching for new code enforcement officer after Smith turns in notice
- Searcy City Council discusses sunset vs. permanent tax; city to form focus group
- Back-seat conversation on way to jail brings extra drug charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.