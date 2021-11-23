Latest e-Edition
- Governor concerned over potential rise in Thanksgiving-related COVID-19 cases
- Trial on Arkansas mask-mandate ban wraps up with no ruling
- Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged
- US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
- Biden aims to do what presidents often can't: Beat inflation
- Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House panel
- Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades
- UN nuclear watchdog chief presses for more access in Iran
- 93-year-old Searcy woman among two followed home from Walmart Supercenter, attacked and robbed
- 48-year-old Searcy woman killed in collision with semitrailer Sunday afternoon
- 'First slab' to be poured for $26-million Searcy High School arena
- White County Central in COVID-19 red zone heading into Thanksgiving break
- Rose Bud 85-year-old hits 'large tree' in fatal accident Tuesday morning on Highway 36
- Searcy graduate completes Army training
- Beebe nonprofit fighting drug, alcohol abuse with mixed martial arts
- New Searcy Public Library to open 'a whole new world'
- 23-year-old Searcy motorcyclist killed in collision Monday night on Market Avenue
- Searcy High School theater students to perform 1982 graduate's play
