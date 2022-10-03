‘Hocus Pocus 2” is a sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, this time directed by Anne Fletcher (director of “The Proposal” and “27 Dresses”) and written by Jen D’Angelo. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the infamous Sanderson Sisters 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century witches, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The original “Hocus Pocus” is undoubtedly a Halloween classic. When it comes to non-horror, Halloween-themed family films to put on during the spooky season, this comes out on top as one of the most popular. Midler, Parker and Najimy made their mark with these characters, making the child-eating witches into a Halloween staple throughout the month of October. In the time of reboots, remakes and legacy sequels, it was only a matter of time before Disney decided to light the Black Flame Candle and bring these wicked sisters back to life.

