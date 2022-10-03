‘Hocus Pocus 2” is a sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, this time directed by Anne Fletcher (director of “The Proposal” and “27 Dresses”) and written by Jen D’Angelo. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the infamous Sanderson Sisters 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century witches, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
The original “Hocus Pocus” is undoubtedly a Halloween classic. When it comes to non-horror, Halloween-themed family films to put on during the spooky season, this comes out on top as one of the most popular. Midler, Parker and Najimy made their mark with these characters, making the child-eating witches into a Halloween staple throughout the month of October. In the time of reboots, remakes and legacy sequels, it was only a matter of time before Disney decided to light the Black Flame Candle and bring these wicked sisters back to life.
Unfortunately, maybe that candle should’ve remained unlit. After almost three full decades since the original film was released, this sequel is very late to arrive on its metaphorical broomsticks and doesn’t quite stick the landing. It’s not terrible by any means – there are a lot of great aspects that make it worth watching which I’ll get into – but the magic of the original film isn’t fully here and there are a lot of moments where this just feels completely soulless (maybe the Sanderson Sisters took the movie’s soul away).
The main plot of the film is very weak and a bit unimaginative. It’s essentially the same plot as the original with the sisters trying to get what they need to cast a spell to keep them alive past sunrise but with a few new things and side quests added in there. It’s not nearly as interesting as the original film and the stakes feel way lower than they needed to be.
The new teenage trio introduced, Becca, Izzy and Cassie, are also severely underwritten. The actors who play them do a great job with what they’re given, but their characters feel one-demential and lack a lot of development. They feel almost like an afterthought to advance the Sanderson Sisters’ story rather than standing on their own ground the way they needed to for a legacy sequel like this.
The film does start off very promising. I think most of the laughs I had are within the first half of the film before it starts getting a bit messy. Seeing the Sanderson Sisters react to how much technology has advanced since 1600 Salem, and even 1993 Salem, was fun to watch and I do actually wish there was a bit more of that. There is one scene in a Walgreens that is incredible and seeing the Sanderson Sisters break out into even more musical numbers this time around is always fun.
By far the best part of the film is seeing the original trio back on screen for the first time in almost 30 years. Midler, Parker and Najimy are back in full form and are just as good as they were in the original film. They clearly have a love for these characters and that shows clear as day with their performances.
If you would’ve told me that they filmed all their scenes in this sequel immediately after filming the original, I would’ve believed you because nothing has changed about their performance in the past three decades (they don’t even look like they’ve aged at all). There’s a spark there with these three that hasn’t dimmed in all this time, even if the film surrounding them is darkened a bit.
The rest of the cast are great as well. Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”) is great in her role even if the character isn’t well written. She has the charm that a lead protagonist like her character needs to have and steps up to the plate. Tony Hale (“Arrested Development” and “Toy Story 4”) is a standout among the new characters for me as the mayor of Salem with a connection to the Sanderson Sisters. He’s just as hilarious as always and brings most of the laughs among the new group. Sam Richardson (“Veep” and “Werewolves Within”) is also a delight as a Sanderson Sisters super fan.
While “Hocus Pocus 2” isn’t going to be as much of a success as the original, just seeing the Sanderson Sisters back on screen makes this sequel worth watching at least once. It’s not a great sequel, but there are worst sequels and remakes out there, especially from Disney. “Hocus Pocus 2” is currently streaming on Disney+.
