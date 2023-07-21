The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, July 12
Circle K Store No. 2709979, 710 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed drink residue buildup on the floor next to pulled drink section).
Thursday, July 13
Venezia’s Itialian Grill, 2841 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed no sanitizer in mechanical warewash machine; employee changed out the chlorine sanitizer bucket and solution reached 50-100 ppm, corrected on site).
Glenn’s Smokehouse Food Truck, 1016 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink).
Burgers, Pies & Fries, 1600 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed missing/damaged ceiling tiles in storage area).
Friday, July 14
Whataburger-Searcy, 3900 block of E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed boxes of fries being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed the wiping clothes being stored in a solution testing at 0 ppm; employee remade the solution, corrected on site); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed debris buildup on the floor of the walk-in freezer).
Tender Loving Care Early Learning Center, 1004 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed a container of baked beans that will be held for more than 24 hours with no date marking; employee discarded the beans, corrected on site); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed two boxes of single-use plates on the floor of the dry storage area).
Daylight Donuts, 602 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); plumbing not installed; improper backflow devices (observed no service sink in facility).
Monday, July 17
FUMC Mothers Day Out, 302 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Rise & Grind Coffee Co., 119 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed sanitizer container at three-compartment sink empty); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Rib Crib, 3208 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee items stored improperly).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.