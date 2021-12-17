The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Hubilai Mongolian Stir Fry, 130 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
El Nopal Tapatio, 407 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available at mechanical dishwasher); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
China Buffet, 1703 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); food not separated or protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Thursday, Dec. 2
McDonald’s of Searcy No. 12243, 3515 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (change sanitizer solution for wiping cloths as needed; tested below 100 PPM).
Judsonia School, 916 Judson Ave. in Judsonia, was cited for unapproved thawing methods used (TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Central School, 3259 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Friday, Dec. 3
Taco Bell, 145 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (outer exterior of slushy machine nozzle housing has organic buildup); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit is expired).
Monday, Dec. 6
Firehouse Sub No. 633, 1547 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (food service permit not posted).
El Mercado Cavadas-Meat, 1527 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Doublebee’s Conoco No. 139, 6027 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (need test strips available to test strength of sanitizer solution for wiping cloths).
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Who Dat’s Inc., 3209 U.S. Highway 67 in Bald Knob, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed employee eating around clean wares); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed wire brush in handwashing sink); food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed mold growth on black muscadines in walk-in cooler); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a bottle of hand sanitizer being stored on prep table and observed several chemical bottles to have no label or common name identifier); not in compliance with variance, specialized process and HACCP plan (observed home canned goods in several locations across facility); food improperly labeled, original container (observed multiple food items being stored in plastic raw oyster containers to not be labeled with current content); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed multiple food items being stored on the floor in the freezer and dry storage area); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoops stored on top of ice machines); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed clean wares and utensils stored food contact surface up in multiple locations); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed multiple food items being stored in single-use raw oyster containers); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no mop/service sink); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed air vents in kitchen to have organic and grease buildup); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed several vent hood systems with organic buildup on them; observed an employee’s hat hanging on the corner of a food shelf; and observed multiple light bulbs in the facility to have no shielding to protect from shattering).
Farmhouse Cafe, 133 U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed several employees with open drink cans in food prep area); food not separated or protected (observed raw hamburger patties to be over ready-to-eat foods in cook’s reach-in cooler); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle to have no label or common name to identify it and observed cans of stainless steel cleaner to be stored next to clear wares); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wiping cloth to be stored on side of the sanitizer bucket not in sanitizing solution); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed dishes to be drying on top of clothes where food contact surface is in contact with cloth and observed mop sink with no splash barrier next to three-compartment sink); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed several areas to be in construction with raw untreated wood exposed); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (it is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit, and at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test).
Allgood Eats LLC mobile unit, 1102 Walmsley Road in Bald Knob, was cited for inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease and organic matter buildup on vent hood system); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page and at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test and posted permit is expired).
