The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Savory Catering and Event Planning, 1101 W. Wilbur D. Mills in Kensett, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw shell eggs being stored over sticks of butter; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed holes in the ceiling in the back storage room) and mobile unit was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical spray bottle without a name or label on it; the bottle was labeled as sanitizer, corrected on site).
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 1512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Friday, Aug. 25
Searcy Country Club, 2719 Country Club Road in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed commercially packaged/opened food items in walk-in cooler with no date label); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items on floor in storage area); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in food prep area).
Monday, Aug. 28
Sunrise Donuts, 2021 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas).
Slader’s Alaskan Dumpling Co., 301 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (CFM certification has expired); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install RPZ assembly for direct connection to municipal water supply); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Quality Inn & Suites, 3204 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas).
Tuesday, Aug. 29
White County Medical Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used (blast chiller leaking water onto floor under fans; work order has been submitted for parts); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (food and grease debris on floor and sides of equipment at deep fryer and griddle).
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 310 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for approved thawing methods not used (observed frozen fruits being slacked at room temperature; foods were moved into a working cooler, corrected on site); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used (observed a pan with burn marks on the side of the container; pan was discarded by manager, corrected on site).
Southern Girls BBQ Inc., 508 Searcy St. in Pangburn, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a wiping cloth in the side handwashing sink; cloth was removed, corrected on site); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed chlorine sanitizer in the mechanical warewasher to be below proper level; chlorine bucket changed, solution tested correctly, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed the large prep cooler to hold food items above correct temperature); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a bucket of sanitizer water on the small prep cooler in the kitchen; bucket was moved, corrected on site); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed chlorine in the wiping cloth bucket over proper level); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed the scoop for the mashed potatoes being stored on top of container lid; employee moved the scoop into the food, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on the vent hood and light in walk-in freezer not properly working).
Chick-Fil-A Searcy, 3683 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed an employee’s open can in the kitchen prep area; employee removed the can from the kitchen, corrected on site).
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Arkansas Cattle Auction, 605 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Thursday, Aug. 31
Sharks Fish and Chicken Beebe, 2010 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, follow-up inspection, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed air gap needed and clear water from drain at three-compartment sink; manager stated he has a call in to a plumber for repairs).
