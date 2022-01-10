The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Bald Knob School, 103 W. Park Ave. in Bald Knob, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer).
Thursday, Dec. 9
Ropers Restaurant, 1035 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (date mark food items prepared on site or commercially packaged food items opened on site and held over or more than 24 hours); thermometers not provided/accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer/cooler).
McDonalds, 1820 U.S. Highway 64 in El Paso, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (repair lid of ice machine).
Monday, Dec. 13
Subway No. 2168, 900 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink).
Papa John’s, 409 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (food service permit not posted); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (food service permit not posted).
Tuesday, Dec. 14
J and M Meat and Seafood, 106 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, was cited for hands not clean/properly washed (observed employees came from outside of facility and then started to prepare food without washing hands); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied/accessible (observed no disposable towels at the handwash sink; employee restocked disposable towels, corrected on site); food not separated/protected (observed ready-to-eat foods stored under raw fish product in walk-in cooler; employee relocated the raw fish to a different shelf); improper cold holding temperatures (observed potato salad to be holding at 42 degrees Fahrenheit; time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below; owner discarded potato salad, corrected on site); improper date marking and disposition (observed facility using a 10-day hold period for retail prepared TCS foods being prepared on site; food shall be discarded if it has not been used within seven days; owner relabeled food items with correct hold period; observed multiple TCS foods without date labels in walk-in cooler; all TCS foods prepared on-site or opened commercial container held more than 24 hours shall have date labels and must not be held more than seven days; observed baked beans and potato salad being held past the seven-day holding period of TCS foods,; owner discarded food items, corrected on site); non-compliance with variance, specialized process, HACCP plan (observed facility using cure with reduced oxygen packaging on summer sausage and snack sticks; when cure is used a variance is required if TCS products are allowed more than seven-day hold; variance request document provided to owner); variance obtained for specialized processing methods (the retail food establishment shall submit a request and obtain approval for a variance from regulations before implementing); food improperly labeled/not in original container (observed summer sausage and snack sticks in walk-in cooler with no label); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed dry goods being stored on the floor and observed packages of raw meats on the floor of the walk-in cooler; food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean, dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried and handled (observed single-use containers and food items being stored food contact side up; clean equipment and utensils shall be stored covered or inverted; owner inverted single-use containers and food items where food contact side is facing down); other violations: code Number must be noted on following page (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager).
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Lilia-Filipino Chow, 131 Blount Road in Higginson, follow-up inspection, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Casey’s General Store No. 3921, 3400 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Thursday, Dec. 16
S. Main Exxon, 2936 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager).
Domino’s No. 5378, 3511 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided/accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Friday, Dec. 17
Who Dat’s Inc., 3209 U.S. Highway 67 in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed lemons, cucumbers and peppers having mold growth on them; employee discarded fruit with mold, corrected on site).
BK Boost Shack, 3822 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for person in charge/present did not demonstrate knowledge/performs duties (observed child enter food prep area); certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager on staff); cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events (observed facility to have no procedure for vomit and fecal cleanup; a retail food establishment shall have procedures for employee to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment; vomit fecal cleanup form left with owner, corrected on site); hands not clean/properly washed (observed owner touch hands of child and return to work without washing hands); inadequate handwashing facilities supplied/accessible (observed handwashing sink with no disposable towels or other hand drying methods; owner put disposable towels at handwashing sink, corrected on site); food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed strawberries in reach-in cooler with mold growth forming; owner disposed of strawberries); improper cold holding temperatures (strawberries in cooler were at temperature above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, owner disposed of strawberries); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed wares drying on a cloth with food contact side contacting the cloth; dishes when drying shall be stored above clothes and other surfaces to prevent contamination; observed boxed single-use containers being stored on the floor; clean equipment and utensils, laundered linens and single-service items shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contaminations at least 6 inches above the floor); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (facility has expired permit and not paid permit fees).
Tuesday, Dec. 21
The Mixing Bowl, 2315 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility with no current certified food manager on staff).
McDonald’s No. 23327, 3715 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, inadequate handwashing facilities supplied/accessible (observed brooms and other cleaning tools in front of the handwashing sink next to the fry station; employee moved the cleaning tools to the back of the building, corrected on site; observed drink residue in the handwashing sink next to the fry station; employee cleaned out the inside of the handwashing sink, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed several chemical bottles hanging on the salt, sugar and condiment rack by their handles; employee relocated the chemical bottles, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed multiple nonfood contact surfaces with food buildup on them); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed grease buildup on the floor and on the wall beside and below the burger station); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (permit was in the office and not posted in an easily visible location for the public to see; manager moved the current permit to the front of the store, corrected on site).
Harp’s No. 139 food Store, 232 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (store has an expired posted with no current permit posted).
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Walmart Supercenter food Store, 3509 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager on staff); inadequate handwashing facilities supplied/accessible (observed a pallet of food in the meat department blocking access to the handwashing sink; employee moved the pallet, corrected on site).
Walmart Supercenter Deli/Bakery, 3509 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager on staff); improper hot holding temperatures (observed boneless chicken in the deli hot hold temperature at a temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit; time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, as measured by an internal-probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth; manager discarded chicken, corrected on site); improper date marking and disposition (observed bagged chicken in the walk-in cooler with a prepared date of Dec. 13, 2021, food shall be discarded if it has not been used within seven days; manager disposed of the chicken, corrected on site); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed the water nozzle at the handwashing sink in the deli department to be loose and moveable; manager submitted a maintenance request to have fixed); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee personal items stored under prep table).
IHOP No. 3090, 3513 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied/accessible (observed kitchen handwashing sink to have paper towel machine jammed with no access to disposable towels for hand drying; manager fixed the machine jam, corrected on site; observed the kitchen handwashing sink to have food particles in a drain guard inside sink and brooms leaning on sink; manager moved brooms and cleaned out sink, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed butter in an ice bath in drink area to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, as measured by an internal-probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth; manager resettled butter in ice bath to all sides to cool); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed liquid pasteurized eggs being held in an ice bath with ice levels below the top of the eggs; employee added more ice where ice is at level of eggs); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed a box of hamburger patties being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer; food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor; manager relocated patties to a shelf); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed plates and single-use food containers being stored with the food contact surface facing up; observed dry goods being stored on the floor in the back storage area; clean equipment and utensils, laundered linens and single-service items shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contaminations at least 6 inches above the floor); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (posted food permit is expired).
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Chick-fil-A Searcy, 3683 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied/accessible (observed no paper towels at two handwash sinks; an employee stocked both handwash sinks with paper towels); unapproved thawing methods used (observed frozen bags of corn thawing in container of water; an employee placed the bags under running water); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed several non-food contact surfaces throughout the kitchen that had dust and food debris buildup).
VFW Post 2330, 2107 Davis Drive in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (facility has no certified food manager).
Thursday, Dec. 30
Daylight Donuts-Searcy, 1408 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager on staff); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed hand sanitizer bottle being stored on top of packaged food items; manager relocated bottle away from food items, corrected on site; observed sanitizer bottle with no label with common working name; manager labeled the bottle with the common working name, corrected on site).
Sushi Cafe, 2039 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager on staff).
Monday, Jan. 3
Exxon Autotruck Center, 101 U.S. Highway 64 in Beebe, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager).
Kids Unlimited Learning Center, 500 block of East Race Avenue in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager on staff).
Lighthouse Christmas Academy, 505 N. Apple St. in Beebe, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager).
Rialto Theater, 100 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager).
Waffle House No. 691, 3305 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with established regulations- store ice scoop in cleanable container or handle up inside ice machine); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (need heat sensitive test strips or alternate method on hand to measure final rinse temperature of mechanical dishwasher).
