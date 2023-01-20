The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices)
Tuesday, Jan. 3
McDonalds, 1820 U.S. Highway 64 in El Paso, was cited for time as a public health control, procedures and record (maintain procedures for food items held for service without refrigeration); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace damaged/missing ceiling tile in dining area as needed and repair ice machine front cover, hinges, etc., as needed).
El Paso Shell, 1820 U.S. Highway 64 in El Paso, was cited for in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored correctly); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean return air vents as needed in storage area); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace missing, damaged ceiling tile as needed in storage area).
Daylight Donuts, 602 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager present (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Doublebee’s Conoco No. 140, 1010 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a trash can blocking access to the kitchen handwashing sink; employee moved the trash can); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed several pans being stored food side up); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed buildup of organic matter and food debris along the base boards of wall and on door).
Thursday, Jan. 6
Caliente, 299 W. Main St. in Bradford, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager present (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Bald Knob Truck Stop, 142 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (observed several food items with improper date labels; employee corrected the labels); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming through gaps between the back door and the door seal; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the potential entry of insects and rodents).
Bald Knob Market, 105 U.S. Highway 64 in Bald Knob, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed expired over-the-counter drugs for sale on the medicine shelf; employee pulled the expired medicine); improper hot-holding temperatures (observed chicken strips, pizza sticks and crispitos in the front counter hot-hold case below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above to limit bacterial growth; employee discarded food items); improper date marking and disposition (observed cut mushrooms and black olives in the pizza prep cooler to be held past seven days; employee discarded the food); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed the hot box where food is being stored not being able to keep food items at 135 degrees Fahrenheit); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used (observed tape holding the lid of the pizza freezer together).
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Exxon Food Mart No. 3, 1720 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed multiple food items being held without time markings; food items were discarded); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed a buildup of food debris on the floor around the reach-in freezers).
Brick Oven Pizza Co., 1400 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed an employee’s open can in the kitchen food prep area; employee moved the can, corrected on site); food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed a can with severe damage to the hermetic seal on the storage rack; employee discarded the can): food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed drink nozzles to not be properly cleaned; employee pulled the nozzles and cleaned them); improper reheating procedures for hot holding (recorded meatballs in a hot-hold unit that measured 130 degrees Fahrenheit after three hours in the unit; foods shall be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours of leaving cold holding or according to manufacturer’s specifications to limit bacterial growth; manager reheated meatballs in the microwave to 180 degrees Fahrenheit).
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Southern Ground Coffee-Judsonia, 563 Arkansas Highway 385 N. in Judsonia, was cited for management, food employee or conditional employee lacked knowledge, responsibilities or reporting (observed facility to have no sick worker policy form; employee was given a FDA form 1-B); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no handwashing sign posted at the kitchen or bathroom handwashing sink; signs given to employee).
Rambler Nutrition, 434 Arkansas Highway 5 in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Friday, Jan. 13
Stream Coffee Co. No. 2, 6024 Arkansas Highway 36 in Rose Bud, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install a RPZ assembly to unit with a permanent connection to a municipal water supply); other violations: Code Number must be noted (permit not posted).
General Nutrition Center, 217 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Tuesday, Jan. 17
McDonald’s 15989, 600 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); improper date marking and disposition (cut tomatoes still held in cooler past use-by date); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean behind storage shelving as needed); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace cover on ice machine).
Dollar Tree No. 5607, 2035 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Mr. Postman Expresso, 2307 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager present (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored correctly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Healthy Hut, 1705 W. Dewitt Henry Drive Suite B in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Family Dollar No. 22686, 2223 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace missing ceiling tile as needed).
