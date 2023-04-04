The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Tuesday, March 21
Country Garden Chinese Restaurant, 1513 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw-shell eggs above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; employee moved eggs to location where not over ready-to-eat foods, corrected on site).
Friday, March 24
J and M Meat and Seafood, 106 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed several food items in the cold case that have holding date for longer than seven days; employee corrected the dates, corrected on site).
Chick-fil-A Searcy, 3683 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for inadequate ventilation or lighting; designated areas not used (observed the vent hood filters over the fry station to have a buildup of grease).
Casey’s General Store No. 3921, 3400 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, inspection due to complaint, was cited for person in charge not present, does not demonstrate knowledge or perform duties (employees state that an unauthorized person enters the kitchen on a routine basis; store management is addressing the issue internally).
Monday, March 27
Chartwells Searcy Southeast Middle School, 1000 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper hot holding temperatures (observed mashed potatoes and salisbury steaks in the hot hold warmer to be below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled food and put in oven for reheating, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming in through gaps between the back door and the door frame).
Best Western, 501 Willow St. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (three-compartment sink needed to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc).
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 1512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Harding Dining Panda Express, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor of walk-in cooler/freezer).
Tuesday, March 28
Sonic of Bald Knob, 130 U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob, was cited for insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming through gaps between the door and door frame); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed buildup of grease on several of the kitchen coolers and fryer); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed several broken floor tiles throughout the facility).
Quickstop-Faris of Beebe, 102 S. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Mikey’s Pizza Shack, 2903 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper hot holding temperatures (observed pizza sauce in the hot hold below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled the pizza sauce for reheating, corrected on site); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed several broken floor tiles in the back storage of the building).
Great Western Dining at ASU-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (salsa found at prep area in ice bath; product disposed of during inspection).
Who Dat’s Inc., 3209 U.S. Highway 67 in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed several cartons of raw-shell eggs being stored above bags of cut ready-to-eat vegetables in the prep area reach-in cooler; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site; also observed an employee use towels for covering the rolls on the hot table; employee removed the towels, corrected on site); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no mop/service sink); inadequate ventilation or lighting; designated areas not used (observed the vent hood system to have a buildup of grease on it).
Wednesday, March 29
SQRL Service Station Store #22, 2319 Arkansas Highway 267 S. Suite C in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); inadequate handwashing facilities supplied or not accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Friday, March 31
Chartwells Searcy AJHS, 308 W. Vine Ave. in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on the floor).
