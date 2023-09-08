The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Theater Coffee and Cafe, 2414 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored improperly); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Sharks of Searcy Inc., 2621 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); unapproved thawing methods used (observed food product thawing improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed ceiling tile missing or in need of repair in food prep area).
Greek House Mediterranean Grill, 1211 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed no testing method for mechanical dishwasher); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on storage shelving).
Wednesday, Sept. 6
The Mercantile of Main Street, 900 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food not separated/protected (observed raw beef in the reach-in cooler being stored over salad mix and raw shell eggs being stored over sliced cheese in the prep cooler,; employee moved the foods, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed food in the prep cooler to be stored above the cooling line for the cooler; employee moved the food to another cooler, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed a buildup of grease on the vent hood filters).
Southern Girls BBQ Inc., 508 Searcy St. in Pangburn, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed colelaw, jalapenos and salsa in the large prep cooler above proper temperature); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed the facility to use a prep cooler that does not hold proper temperatures).
Pangburn Citgo, 703 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a bucket in the handwashing sink; employee moved the bucket, corrected on site); improper hot holding temperatures (observed several chicken strips and crispitos below proper degree; employee discarded the food, corrected on site); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized person present (observed several flies in the kitchen area during the inspection; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed food debris and ice buildup on bottom of reach-in freezer in storage room); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied and cleaned (observed both men’s and women’s bathroom doors open during inspection; employee closed the doors, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed the vent hood filter above the deep fryers to have grease buildup on them).
Dollar General No. 8491, 304 Searcy St. in Pangburn, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no handwashing signs in the bathrooms; employee posted hand washing signs, corrected on site; and observed no paper towels in the bathrooms; employee put paper towels in the bathrooms, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed no lids on the bathroom trash cans; bathroom trash cans shall be covered in order to prevent contamination).
