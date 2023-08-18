The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, Aug. 10
Wellbar LLC, 110 N. Spring St. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed no method of chemical sanitization at three-compartment sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Great Western Dining at ASU-Beebe, 610 Pecan St. in Beebe, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed opened, commercially packaged food items in cooler with no date mark and observed food product prepared on site with no date label); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in food prep area).
Eddie’s BBQ Shack II (mobile unit), 709 Covenant Place in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed items stored in handwash sink); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-us spray bottle with no labeling information); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on exterior of some cooking equipment, vent hood filters).
Friday, Aug. 11
Who Dat’s Inc., 3209 U.S. Highway 67 in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw bacon being stored over ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler; employee moved the bacon, corrected on site; and observed a clean cloth being used for a cover on bread rolls; employee removed the cloth, corrected on site); unapproved thawing methods used (observed raw pork being thawed in a pan at room temperature; employee moved ... under running cold water for thawing, corrected on site); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized person present (observed multiple flies in the large trash can in the back building; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence; and observed light coming in from under the door for the large storage building; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no mop/service sink).
Big Bayou Market, 312 U.S. Highway 64 East in Bald Knob, was cited for improper hot holding temperatures (observed smoked chicken and ribs in the hot case to be below proper temperature; employee discarded the ribs and chicken, corrected on site); improper date marking or disposition (observed sliced cheese in the kitchen reach-in cooler to have no date marks; employee dated the cheese, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the bathroom door to have no self-close mechanism).
Monday, Aug. 14
Walmart Supercenter 157 food store, 3509 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed the three-compartment sink in the meat department to have draining issues where the middle compartment does not drain).
Walmart Supercenter 157 deli/bakery, 3509 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed the mesh grates on the vent hood filters to have a buildup of grease and breading material).
Marco’s Pizza of Searcy, 1221 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager, at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed water pool on bottom shelf of prep cooler); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Kids Unlimited Learning Center, 502 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed milk and debris buildup on the bottom of the milk carton reach-in cooler); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (food permit is posted on a wall in the kitchen; place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers).
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Searcy Lodging (Holiday Inn Express & Suites), 3660 Ferren Trail in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly): warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Searcy Elks Lodge No. 2247, 3708 Evans Dr.ive in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks and provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 1512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper cooling time and temperatures (observed shredded chicken in the walk-in cooler at incorrect temperature).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.