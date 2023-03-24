The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, March 15
Taco Bell No. 521, 3307 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris underneath prep area; clean as needed).
Pangburn Schools, 1100 Short in Pangburn, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed an employee’s carton of eggs to be stored above containers of ready-to-eat peaches; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); improper hot holding temperatures (observed beef fingers, gravy and green beans to be below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled the food and reheated in oven, corrected on site); improper date marking and disposition (observed egg salad topping in the walk-in cooler to be held past seven days; employee discarded egg topping, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed the McCall warmer to hold food less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit; facility shall discontinue using warmer to hold foods till unit is repaired or replaced).
Pangburn Country Kitchen, 701 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a trash can and a mop blocking access to the handwashing sink; employee moved the trash can and mop bucket, corrected on site); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed plates being stored food contact side up); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed the mechanical warewashing machine to have no reading for the chlorine sanitizer; employee ran the warewasher till the reading was 50-100 ppm, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the bathroom door to not self-close); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease build-up on the vent hood filters).
Pangburn Citgo, 703 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed organic buildup on the ice machine; employee cleaned the ice machine, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed the vent hood filter above the deep fryers to have grease buildup on them).
Charlotte’s Country Kitchen, 1106 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food items stored improperly); plumbing not installed or proper backflow devices (observed leak at mechanical dishwasher); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed door not closing properly at reach-in prep cooler).
Thursday, March 16
Beena’s Tiny Tots Daycare, 797 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Friday, March 17
The Healthy Hub, 3526 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for in-use utensils: properly stored (observed ice scoop stored on countertop adjacent to ice machine); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (self-closure needed on restroom door); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Monday, March 20
Casa Brava, 1801 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed an employee’s open drink in the kitchen food prep area; employee moved the cup and placed lid on the container, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed cheese dip in the walk-in cooler cooling with lids on top of the containers).
Cabos Grill Inc. DBA Guacamole Mexican Grill, 205 S. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed an employee’s carton of eggs being stored above containers of salsa; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); improper reheating procedures for hot holding (observed cheese dip that was reheated and put on the hot table for serving that was below 165 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled the cheese dip for reheating, corrected on site).
Tuesday, March 21
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 1512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper cooling time and temperatures (observed refried beans in the walk-in cooler above 41 degrees Fahrenheit).
Country Garden Chinese Restaurant, 1513 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw shell eggs above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; employee moved eggs to location where not over ready-to-eat foods, corrected on site).
